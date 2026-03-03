Get Redd Foundation

Hosted by

Get Redd Foundation

About this event

Miami Wellness & Movement Festival | Sponsorship

3005 NW 92nd Ave

Doral, FL 33172, USA

Presenting Wellness Partner
$7,500

As our exclusive Presenting Wellness Partner, your brand will be positioned as the leading corporate partner of the Miami Wellness & Movement Festival.


This premier tier includes:

• Exclusive category positioning
• Largest logo placement across all marketing and event materials
• Lead logo positioning
• Prime placement on step-and-repeat backdrop
• On-stage recognition during the program
• Activation table in a premium location
• Featured placement across digital marketing, media, and event communications
• Direct engagement with 300+ attendees
• Mention in event recap video
• Access to professional event photography
• 15 VIP event tickets


We are honored to recognize you as the leading partner of this powerful day of movement, connection, and impact!

Legacy of Life Sponsor
$5,000

As a Legacy of Life Sponsor, your brand will receive prominent recognition throughout the Miami Wellness & Movement Festival and across event communications.


This tier includes:

• Prominent logo placement
• On-stage verbal recognition
• Premium step-and-repeat placement
• Featured sponsor listing on event website
• Activation table
• Social media spotlight feature
• Inclusion in event recap video
• Access to professional event photography
• 10 VIP event tickets


This tier positions your brand as a leading supporter of community wellness and impact while providing meaningful visibility and engagement opportunities throughout the event.

Community Impact Sponsor
$2,500

As a Community Impact Sponsor, your brand will gain strong visibility and direct engagement opportunities during the festival.


This tier includes:

• Logo placement on digital marketing materials
• Step-and-repeat inclusion
• Vendor activation space
• Social media recognition
• Brand acknowledgment in recap materials
• 6 VIP event tickets


This partnership level allows your brand to actively engage with attendees while aligning with a purpose-driven community experience.

Resilience Sponsor
$1,000

As a Resilience Sponsor, your brand will be recognized as a valued supporter of the Miami Wellness & Movement Festival.


This tier includes:

• Vendor table
• Logo placement on event materials
• Social media acknowledgment
• 4 VIP event tickets


This is a meaningful opportunity to showcase your business, connect with attendees, and be part of a powerful day of movement and community celebration.

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