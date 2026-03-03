Miami Wellness & Movement Festival | Sponsorship

As our exclusive Presenting Wellness Partner, your brand will be positioned as the leading corporate partner of the Miami Wellness & Movement Festival.





This premier tier includes:

• Exclusive category positioning

• Largest logo placement across all marketing and event materials

• Lead logo positioning

• Prime placement on step-and-repeat backdrop

• On-stage recognition during the program

• Activation table in a premium location

• Featured placement across digital marketing, media, and event communications

• Direct engagement with 300+ attendees

• Mention in event recap video

• Access to professional event photography

• 15 VIP event tickets





We are honored to recognize you as the leading partner of this powerful day of movement, connection, and impact!