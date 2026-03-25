Miamibloco's Saideira Social Vol VI.

Big flex, great story: You played drums with the headliner before the show.

Embody the Culture, Direct Transmission: Rio Carnaval Champion power + Miamibloco’s Saideira Social.





💥 Save $10 with this bundle and step into a rare cultural exchange workshop with Gabriel Policarpo: 🏆From 2026 Carnaval Champions Viradouro Samba School force, master of the repique, and founder of BatuqueBato, the spark that inspired Miamibloco itself. Then catch Gabriel live on stage at Saideira Social on May 23.

[only 20 bundle tickets available]



Workshop info

🗓️ May 12th, 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Magic 13 Brewing Company, Little Haiti

ℹ️ More info via text message

Limited spots.

Presented by Contemporânea

🥁 Drums provided - Beginners welcomed (15 yrs & up)