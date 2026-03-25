Miamibloco's Saideira Social Vol VI.

About this event
ONLY 50 spots: Grab a friend or two and sink into sumptuous couches in our private Camarote oasis, Miami heat pulsing as you sip complimentary fierce Brabo cachaça drinks made by VIP section dedicated bartender: pure Brazil fire to match the thundering drums. Grip your custom coozie, own the night with Chili Bean shades + bloco- style earrings, get more: chili beans shop discount code, and bloco boutique discount code for more insider perks, and snack on delicious pão de quiejo to that lock you into full Miamibloco ritual. Straight bloco immersion.
General admission. Step in, join the flow.
Bring your best beachy outfit, dont forget the glitter.
Standing room only
Earn the bragging rights: play with the headliner before the final show.
One ticket, two worlds: Bahia’s Samba Reggae workshop + Miamibloco’s Saideira Social show.
💰Save $10 with this bundle and dive into a rare cultural exchange workshop, then catch Bóka Reis on stage headlining Saideira Social on May 23.
[only 20 bundle tickets available]
Workshop info
🗓️ May 5th, 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Magic 13 Brewing Company, Little Haiti.
ℹ️ More info via text message
Limited spots.
Presented by Contemporânea
🥁 Drums provided - Beginners welcomed (15 yrs & up)
Big flex, great story: You played drums with the headliner before the show.
Embody the Culture, Direct Transmission: Rio Carnaval Champion power + Miamibloco’s Saideira Social.
💥 Save $10 with this bundle and step into a rare cultural exchange workshop with Gabriel Policarpo: 🏆From 2026 Carnaval Champions Viradouro Samba School force, master of the repique, and founder of BatuqueBato, the spark that inspired Miamibloco itself. Then catch Gabriel live on stage at Saideira Social on May 23.
[only 20 bundle tickets available]
Workshop info
🗓️ May 12th, 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Magic 13 Brewing Company, Little Haiti
ℹ️ More info via text message
Limited spots.
Presented by Contemporânea
🥁 Drums provided - Beginners welcomed (15 yrs & up)
Don’t just watch the culture, step right into it.
Get the full experience: Learn percussion directly with headlining master artists Bóka Reis & Gabriel Policarpo on May 5th and May 12th, then see them light up the stage at the 6th Annual Saideira Social on May 23.
This is a unique and rare chance to fully play, feel, and embody samba bloco culture before the party starts and the lights go on stage.
[only 20 bundle tickets available]
Workshops info
🗓️ May 5th Samba Reggae with Boka
🗓️ May 12th Rio style & World Rhythms with Gabriel
⌚️7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
📍 Magic 13 Brewing Company, Little Haiti.
ℹ️ More info via text message
Limited spots.
Presented by Contemporânea
🥁 Drums provided - Beginners welcomed (15 yrs & up)
Go beyond entry. Support the power of this underground local movement past the moment.
Keeps rehearsal spaces public, workshops accessible, and artists paid . Fuel the BTS of this culture.
Standing room only
Level up from “I’m going” to “I’m building this in my City.” Your ticket drops new drums into the quadra, backs youth, and sends samba straight into Miami’s streets and schools.
Standing room only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!