District 103 Toastmasters

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District 103 Toastmasters

About this raffle

Mic Drop Take a Bow Going Bigger, Bolder, & Beyond Raffle Experience Collection! Curated Opportunities for Growth, Wellness, Influence & Transformation

1. DFN Spotlight Guest Feature (30 minutes)
$1

DFN Spotlight Guest Feature ( 30 minutes): Be featured as a guest on a DFN TV streaming show to share your message, expand your reach, and build media credibility. $400 Value

2. Spoonfed NYC: Southern Cooking Style Experience Online
$1

Private Chef Randy 

2 Hr Private Chef-Curated personal one-on-one Southern cooking experience
( cooking class takes place online). $597 Value
3: Sacred Yoga Roots
$1

90-minute private yoga experience & meditation session. $247 Value

4. 1-on-1 Musical Melodies Mentoring with Tracy Baker 90 min
$1

Learn with confidence how music and sound van help you hone your voice and take your message to the next level.  $300 Value


5. Ren (by Inspira) Hand‑crafted Jewelry
$1

Ren (by Inspira) Hand‑crafted Jewelry inspired by heart and purpose
Gorgeous Hand-crafted 18” Tiger Eye Bead Necklace with Matching Earrings (Donated by Georgiana Vernon) $100 Value

6. Simply Lit Cozy Fireside Candle Finds
$1

Candle Warmer Lamp with Bath and Body Works Candle, along with Reed Diffuser & Sticks 
(Donated by Shari Holloway) $100 Value

7. "The ARThlete" Fine Art
$1

Two limited-edition beautifully framed abstraction prints. (Each Print $500)

8. Avon Beauty Basket
$1

A curated collection of favorite Avon products. (Donated by Sheila Edens-Brown) $100 Value

9. Elite Photographer Mini Shoot with Shannon Wright
$1

Say Cheese! Experience a high quality, elite Photo-Shoot that includes 5 high-resolution edited images. $300 Value

10. Cassandra Lee Professional Strategy Sessions
$1

Three distinct strategy sessions (Speaking, Public Speaking Roadmap & Career Clarity)


$750 Value

#11. S.H.E. Publishing Bundle
$1
  • Curated collection featuring From Projects to Publisher by Shenitha Finesse Anniece, exclusive SHE Publishing
  • Includes (t-shirt, tote bag, two writing pens, and signature poker chips), book, bottle of Cooper’s Hawk red wine, a golden ticket for a complimentary 30-minute publishing consultation, and a flyer highlighting upcoming events.
  • $497 Value
#11. FinGive LLC Consultation
$1

Helping you take the road that leads to your financial goals, education and freedom.

$297 Value

#12. The Gem Hunter Presents: Creating Your Symphony
$1

Learn from a 9x Toastmaster District Champion on how to transform any speech into a Symphony that your audiences will remember. $250 Value

#13. J.A.M Digital Designs
$1

Make any occasion standout with Professional Event Flyer/Poster Signature Designs

$250 Value

#14. SB Leap: Tax Strategies & Money Moves
$1

Experience greater financial confidence and increased financial growth. (60 min. session)

$397 Value

#15. Breakthrough Session with Coach Charisse Arrington
$1

Breakthrough Session with Coach Charisse Arrington : From Stuck to Unstoppable Empowering breakthrough session to help you step fully into the next version of who you’re meant to be. $425 Value

#16. A Greater Good Foundation: Restorative Culture-Building
$1

A Greater Good Foundation: Restorative Culture-Building Experience.

A guided, inclusive circle experience that builds trust, strengthens relationships, and creates a culture of belonging through restorative practices. (2 Hour Experience).  ($1500 Value)

#17. Charlotte's Cafe Organic Coffees & Teas
$1

Support health and wellness with healthier, quality crafted, delicious, organic coffees and teas.  (30 Boxes $400 Value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!