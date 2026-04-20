Mic Drop Take a Bow Going Bigger, Bolder, & Beyond Raffle Experience Collection! Curated Opportunities for Growth, Wellness, Influence & Transformation

Hosted by
About this raffle
DFN Spotlight Guest Feature ( 30 minutes): Be featured as a guest on a DFN TV streaming show to share your message, expand your reach, and build media credibility. $400 Value
Private Chef Randy
2 Hr Private Chef-Curated personal one-on-one Southern cooking experience
( cooking class takes place online). $597 Value
90-minute private yoga experience & meditation session. $247 Value
Learn with confidence how music and sound van help you hone your voice and take your message to the next level. $300 Value
Ren (by Inspira) Hand‑crafted Jewelry inspired by heart and purpose
Gorgeous Hand-crafted 18” Tiger Eye Bead Necklace with Matching Earrings (Donated by Georgiana Vernon) $100 Value
Candle Warmer Lamp with Bath and Body Works Candle, along with Reed Diffuser & Sticks
(Donated by Shari Holloway) $100 Value
Two limited-edition beautifully framed abstraction prints. (Each Print $500)
A curated collection of favorite Avon products. (Donated by Sheila Edens-Brown) $100 Value
Say Cheese! Experience a high quality, elite Photo-Shoot that includes 5 high-resolution edited images. $300 Value
Three distinct strategy sessions (Speaking, Public Speaking Roadmap & Career Clarity)
$750 Value
- Curated collection featuring From Projects to Publisher by Shenitha Finesse Anniece, exclusive SHE Publishing
- Includes (t-shirt, tote bag, two writing pens, and signature poker chips), book, bottle of Cooper’s Hawk red wine, a golden ticket for a complimentary 30-minute publishing consultation, and a flyer highlighting upcoming events.
- $497 Value
Helping you take the road that leads to your financial goals, education and freedom.
$297 Value
Learn from a 9x Toastmaster District Champion on how to transform any speech into a Symphony that your audiences will remember. $250 Value
Make any occasion standout with Professional Event Flyer/Poster Signature Designs
$250 Value
Experience greater financial confidence and increased financial growth. (60 min. session)
$397 Value
Breakthrough Session with Coach Charisse Arrington : From Stuck to Unstoppable Empowering breakthrough session to help you step fully into the next version of who you’re meant to be. $425 Value
A Greater Good Foundation: Restorative Culture-Building Experience.
A guided, inclusive circle experience that builds trust, strengthens relationships, and creates a culture of belonging through restorative practices. (2 Hour Experience). ($1500 Value)
Support health and wellness with healthier, quality crafted, delicious, organic coffees and teas. (30 Boxes $400 Value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!