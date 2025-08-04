MICC Store

Offered by
Start your improv journey with Bay Cities Story Company’s signature style of storytelling: IMPROVactive. In this beginner-friendly course, you’ll learn the foundations of agreement, listening, and emotional connection. We’ll show you how to create scenes that feel like real conversations, not just comedy skits — all while building confidence, presence, and ensemble trust. No experience needed. Just bring a willingness to play!
This course is six 2-hour workshops (once per week), and typically retails for $200. Once you have made this purchase, you will receive an email with redemption instructions within 24 hours, and will then be able to select your class days/times.
Join the MICC’s Krewe de Comedy and show your love of improv with this supporter-exclusive design, which will not be available at our festival. Every shirt sold directly supports the launch of the Mobile Improv Comedy Carnival.
High-quality Gildan Softstyle® 100% ring-spun cotton short-sleeved T-shirt in ice gray, unisex size Medium (US).
Price includes domestic shipping. Please allow 3–5 business days for your order to be packed and shipped by our all-volunteer festival team.
High-quality Gildan Softstyle® 100% ring-spun cotton short-sleeved T-shirt in ice gray, unisex size Large (US).
High-quality Gildan Softstyle® 100% ring-spun cotton short-sleeved T-shirt in ice gray, unisex size Large (US).
Price includes domestic shipping. Please allow 3–5 business days for your order to be packed and shipped by our all-volunteer festival team.
High-quality Gildan Softstyle® 100% ring-spun cotton short-sleeved T-shirt in ice gray, unisex size Extra Large (US).
High-quality Gildan Softstyle® 100% ring-spun cotton short-sleeved T-shirt in ice gray, unisex size Extra Large (US).
Price includes domestic shipping. Please allow 3–5 business days for your order to be packed and shipped by our all-volunteer festival team.
High-quality Gildan Softstyle® 100% ring-spun cotton short-sleeved T-shirt in ice gray, unisex size 2XL (US).
High-quality Gildan Softstyle® 100% ring-spun cotton short-sleeved T-shirt in ice gray, unisex size 2XL (US).
Price includes domestic shipping. Please allow 3–5 business days for your order to be packed and shipped by our all-volunteer festival team.
