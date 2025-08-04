MICC Store

Start your improv journey with Bay Cities Story Company’s signature style of storytelling: IMPROVactive. In this beginner-friendly course, you’ll learn the foundations of agreement, listening, and emotional connection. We’ll show you how to create scenes that feel like real conversations, not just comedy skits — all while building confidence, presence, and ensemble trust. No experience needed. Just bring a willingness to play!





This course is six 2-hour workshops (once per week), and typically retails for $200. Once you have made this purchase, you will receive an email with redemption instructions within 24 hours, and will then be able to select your class days/times.