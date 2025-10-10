Michael DeVito Jr. Scholarship Gala

350 Andover Sparta Rd

Andover Township, NJ 07821, USA

General Admission
$160

Ticket includes cocktail hour, three course meal, dancing and more.

**EARLY BIRD Table of 10**
$1,600
Table of 10. Register by 12/1 and get a bottle of wine free. (wine value up to $100) Includes name recognition signage on the table, 10 tickets to the Gala and business card ad in the Gala program.

Table of 10
$1,600
Includes name recognition signage on the table, 10 tickets to the Gala and business card ad in the Gala program.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Includes name recognition signage on table, 12 tickets to the gala, 6 wine bottles(wine value $100 or greater a bottle), full page color ad in gala program, recognition on website and digital recognition at the Gala.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Includes name recognition signage on table, 10 tickets to the gala, 3 wine bottles, full page color ad in gala program, and recognition on website.

Wine Cork Sponsor
$500

***This does not include a ticket to the Gala. Includes name recognition signage.

Gala Program Sponsor
$250

***This does not include a ticket to the Gala. This is for a business card ad in the Gala Program only.

