Kingdom Tech Academy

Hosted by

Kingdom Tech Academy

About this event

Michael Henry - Tuition Payment Plan 2025-26

4850 Stack Blvd

Melbourne, FL 32901, USA

Tuition Payment – November 1st
$186

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – January 1st
$186
Available until Jan 6

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – February 1st
$186
Available until Feb 6

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – March 1st
$186
Available until Mar 6

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – April 1st
$186
Available until Apr 6

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – May 1st
$186
Available until May 6

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!