Tenants PAC

Hosted by

Tenants PAC

About this event

Sales closed

Michael McKee's Tenant Memorabilia Auction

Pick-up location

619 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10022, USA

Real Rent Reform (R3) Coalition Button item
Real Rent Reform (R3) Coalition Button
$25

Starting bid

Large rectangular button for the Real Rent Reform campaign, a statewide coalition led by Met Council on Housing that fought for stronger rent laws from 2010-2015. (Like-New Condition)

Real Rent Reform (R3) Coalition Button item
Real Rent Reform (R3) Coalition Button
$20

Starting bid

Large rectangular button for the Real Rent Reform campaign, a statewide coalition led by Met Council on Housing that fought for stronger rent laws from 2010-2015. (Fair Condition)

NYC Loft Tenants Button item
NYC Loft Tenants Button
$25

Starting bid

Large oval button for the NYC Loft Tenants, a volunteer organization of loft tenants providing advocacy, education, and outreach for tenants dealing with New York's Loft Law. (Good Condition)

NYC Loft Tenants Button item
NYC Loft Tenants Button
$25

Starting bid

Large oval button for the NYC Loft Tenants, a volunteer organization of loft tenants providing advocacy, education, and outreach for tenants dealing with New York's Loft Law. (Good Condition)

Met Council on Housing Button item
Met Council on Housing Button
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized button for Met Council on Housing. (Good Condition)

National Union of the Homeless Button item
National Union of the Homeless Button
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized National Union of the Homeless button. (Good condition)

Act-Up Button item
Act-Up Button
$40

Starting bid

Small Act-Up button. (Good Condition)

Livework Tenants Support Me - NYCLT Button item
Livework Tenants Support Me - NYCLT Button
$25

Starting bid

Small Livework Tenants Support Me - NYC Loft Tenants button. (Poor Condition)

TENANT POWER - Tenant Unity Coalition Button item
TENANT POWER - Tenant Unity Coalition Button
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized TENANT POWER - Tenant Unity Coalition button. (Good Condition)

Dinkins Campaign Buttons - Set of 2 item
Dinkins Campaign Buttons - Set of 2
$50

Starting bid

Set of 2 small campaign buttons from the first Democratic Socialist Mayor of NYC. (Good Condition)

Original Presidential Campaign Buttons - Set of 3 item
Original Presidential Campaign Buttons - Set of 3
$75

Starting bid

Set of 3 original Presidential campaign buttons for Barack Obama, Walter Mondale and Fred Harris. (Good Condition)

QUEENS HAS QLOUT - Queens League of United Tenants Button item
QUEENS HAS QLOUT - Queens League of United Tenants Button
$50

Starting bid

Regular size button with rainbow ribbon for Queens League of United Tenants (QLOUT). A predecessor to the Queen's Community House, QLOUT developed in the 1980's to respond to the crisis in housing courts, protect rent stabilization under Gov. Pataki, and strengthen rent control laws in New York City. (Good Condition)

United Tenants of Albany - 20th Anniversary Button item
United Tenants of Albany - 20th Anniversary Button
$50

Starting bid

Regular-sized button for United Tenants of Albany's 20th Anniversary (1993). (Like-new Condition)

JOIN THE TENANT MOVEMENT - NYS Tenants & Neighbors Button item
JOIN THE TENANT MOVEMENT - NYS Tenants & Neighbors Button
$50

Starting bid

Regular-sized button for New York Tenants and Neighbors Coalition. (Good Condition)

Anti-Giuliani Propaganda Buttons - Set of 2 item
Anti-Giuliani Propaganda Buttons - Set of 2
$40

Starting bid

Set of 2 small anti-Rudi Giuliani buttons. As relevant as they were when he was Mayor! (Good Condition)

ON THE TENANTS SIDE STATEWIDE - Tenants & Neighbors Button item
ON THE TENANTS SIDE STATEWIDE - Tenants & Neighbors Button
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized button for NYS Tenants and Neighborhood Coalition. (Good Condition)

SAVE OUR LOFTS Button item
SAVE OUR LOFTS Button
$40

Starting bid

Extra Large SAVE OUR LOFTS button. (Good Condition)

SAVED OUR LOFTS Button item
SAVED OUR LOFTS Button
$40

Starting bid

Extra Large SAVED OUR LOFTS button. (Good Condition)

I'm a TENANT and I VOTE Button item
I'm a TENANT and I VOTE Button
$50

Starting bid

Small I'm a TENANT and I VOTE button. (Good Condition)

Real Rent Reform TENANTS UNITED Button item
Real Rent Reform TENANTS UNITED Button
$25

Starting bid

Regular Sized Real Rent Reform TENANTS UNITED button. (Good Condition)

Brooklyn Tenants Union Button item
Brooklyn Tenants Union Button
$50

Starting bid

Regular-sized Brooklyn Tenants Union Button. (Like-New Condition)

TENANT POWER Button - Yellow item
TENANT POWER Button - Yellow
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized TENANT POWER - NYS Tenants and Neighborhood Coalition button. (Fair Condition)

TENANT POWER Button - Pink item
TENANT POWER Button - Pink
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized TENANT POWER - NYS Tenants and Neighborhood Coalition button. (Good Condition)

Protect Small Building Tenants Button item
Protect Small Building Tenants Button
$20

Starting bid

Small Protect Small Building Tenants button. (Good Condition)

Housing Justice Campaign Button item
Housing Justice Campaign Button
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized Housing Justice Campaign of the National Low Income Housing Coalition button. (Good Condition)

Chelsea United for Tenants' Rights item
Chelsea United for Tenants' Rights
$25

Starting bid

Regular-sized Chelsea United for Tenants' Rights button. (Good Condition)

Assorted New York Political Campaign Buttons - Pack of 5 item
Assorted New York Political Campaign Buttons - Pack of 5
$100

Starting bid

Various-sized assortment of New York political campaign buttons, including Corey Johnson, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Mario Cuomo, Marty Markowitz and Bill Thompson. (Good Condition)

Phony Demolitions Button item
Phony Demolitions Button
$35

Starting bid

Regular-sized Phony Demolitions Button. (Good Condition)

Viva La CMP! item
Viva La CMP!
$20

Starting bid

Regular-sized Viva La CMP! - Community Management Program button. (Good Condition)

Viva La CMP! item
Viva La CMP!
$20

Starting bid

Regular-sized Viva La CMP! - Community Management Program button. (Good Condition)

Chelsea Reform Democratic Club Button item
Chelsea Reform Democratic Club Button
$20

Starting bid

Mayor Ed Koch on Small Chelsea Reform Democratic Club button. (Fair Condition)

Local 802 Button item
Local 802 Button
$20

Starting bid

Small Local 802 Button. (Good Condition)

Educate - Agitate - Organize item
Educate - Agitate - Organize
$40

Starting bid

Glass button with metal backing, Small. (Good Condition)

"Join the Movement" Tenants & Neighbors T-Shirt (Small) item
"Join the Movement" Tenants & Neighbors T-Shirt (Small)
$50

Starting bid

Well-worn "Join the Movement" t-shirt from New York State Tenants & Neighborhood Coalition (Small)

Chelsea Coalition on Housing T-Shirt (Large) item
Chelsea Coalition on Housing T-Shirt (Large)
$40

Starting bid

Like-new Chelsea Coalition on Housing T-Shirt (Large)

Met Council on Housing T-Shirt (Large) item
Met Council on Housing T-Shirt (Large)
$20

Starting bid

Like-new Met Council on Housing t-shirt (Large)

Met Council on Housing T-Shirt (XL) item
Met Council on Housing T-Shirt (XL)
$20

Starting bid

Like-new Met Council on Housing t-shirt (XL)

Housing for People Not Profit (Met Council) T-shirt (XL) item
Housing for People Not Profit (Met Council) T-shirt (XL)
$20

Starting bid

Gently-worn Met Council on Housing - Housing for People Not Profit t-shirt (XL)

Chelsea Gay Association T-shirt (Medium) item
Chelsea Gay Association T-shirt (Medium)
$150

Starting bid

A well-worn, original t-shirt for the Chelsea Gay Association, a neighborhood LGBTQ club that Michael formed in 1978. This shirt is almost identical to this one: https://wearinggayhistory.com/items/show/4681

Pataki On Rent Control - Kiss It Goodbye T-Shirt (Large) item
Pataki On Rent Control - Kiss It Goodbye T-Shirt (Large)
$50

Starting bid

Gently-worn t-shirt with Pataki newspaper clipping about rent control. (Large)

Citywide Tenant Union of Rochester T-Shirt (Large) item
Citywide Tenant Union of Rochester T-Shirt (Large)
$25

Starting bid

Well-worn blue Citywide Tenant Union of Rochester t-shirt. (Large)

Mount Vernon United Tenants T-shirt (Large) item
Mount Vernon United Tenants T-shirt (Large)
$25

Starting bid

Gently-used Mount Vernon Tenants United t-shirt. (Large)

1996 Loft Law Battle T-Shirt (Large) item
1996 Loft Law Battle T-Shirt (Large)
$50

Starting bid

Brand new t-shirt related to the 1996 Loft Law Battle featuring handwritten notes. (Large

Goodies from Barcelona item
Goodies from Barcelona item
Goodies from Barcelona
$25

Starting bid

Assortment of souvenirs from the 2024 International People's Assembly for Housing in Barcelona, Spain.

  1. "Stop Evictions" hoodie from PAH Barcelona (Large)
  2. International People's Assembly for Housing Poster and Schedule Booklet
  3. Reprint Poster - "Carrier Hospital" from Catalonia Museum of Art
  4. La PAH - A Handbook: Lessons for Collective Action from the Fight for the Right to Housing (Franca)
  5. Rosa Luxemburgo (1919-2019) Compañera Siempre (Geo-Biography)
  6. Sustainable Illusions: Women's Labour-Market Participation in the EU (Jaklin/Levačić)
  7. The Impact of EU Policies on Housing and Urban Development (Vincze/Betavatzi)
Michael's Travel Backpack item
Michael's Travel Backpack item
Michael's Travel Backpack item
Michael's Travel Backpack
$100

Starting bid

Light enough for Albany trips but sturdy enough to hold up on Michael's latest European adventure, this backpack comes loaded with rare tenant publications, an assortment of Tenants PAC commemorative journals, and a notepad containing Michael's handwritten, play-by-play notes taken LIVE on November 9, 2022 at the final vote of the Kingston RGB, the night of the historic ROLLBACK vote!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!