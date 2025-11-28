Michael McKee's Tenant Memorabilia Auction

Hosted by
Large rectangular button for the Real Rent Reform campaign, a statewide coalition led by Met Council on Housing that fought for stronger rent laws from 2010-2015. (Like-New Condition)
Large rectangular button for the Real Rent Reform campaign, a statewide coalition led by Met Council on Housing that fought for stronger rent laws from 2010-2015. (Fair Condition)
Large oval button for the NYC Loft Tenants, a volunteer organization of loft tenants providing advocacy, education, and outreach for tenants dealing with New York's Loft Law. (Good Condition)
Large oval button for the NYC Loft Tenants, a volunteer organization of loft tenants providing advocacy, education, and outreach for tenants dealing with New York's Loft Law. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized button for Met Council on Housing. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized National Union of the Homeless button. (Good condition)
Small Act-Up button. (Good Condition)
Small Livework Tenants Support Me - NYC Loft Tenants button. (Poor Condition)
Regular-sized TENANT POWER - Tenant Unity Coalition button. (Good Condition)
Set of 2 small campaign buttons from the first Democratic Socialist Mayor of NYC. (Good Condition)
Set of 3 original Presidential campaign buttons for Barack Obama, Walter Mondale and Fred Harris. (Good Condition)
Regular size button with rainbow ribbon for Queens League of United Tenants (QLOUT). A predecessor to the Queen's Community House, QLOUT developed in the 1980's to respond to the crisis in housing courts, protect rent stabilization under Gov. Pataki, and strengthen rent control laws in New York City. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized button for United Tenants of Albany's 20th Anniversary (1993). (Like-new Condition)
Regular-sized button for New York Tenants and Neighbors Coalition. (Good Condition)
Set of 2 small anti-Rudi Giuliani buttons. As relevant as they were when he was Mayor! (Good Condition)
Regular-sized button for NYS Tenants and Neighborhood Coalition. (Good Condition)
Extra Large SAVE OUR LOFTS button. (Good Condition)
Extra Large SAVED OUR LOFTS button. (Good Condition)
Small I'm a TENANT and I VOTE button. (Good Condition)
Regular Sized Real Rent Reform TENANTS UNITED button. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized Brooklyn Tenants Union Button. (Like-New Condition)
Regular-sized TENANT POWER - NYS Tenants and Neighborhood Coalition button. (Fair Condition)
Regular-sized TENANT POWER - NYS Tenants and Neighborhood Coalition button. (Good Condition)
Small Protect Small Building Tenants button. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized Housing Justice Campaign of the National Low Income Housing Coalition button. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized Chelsea United for Tenants' Rights button. (Good Condition)
Various-sized assortment of New York political campaign buttons, including Corey Johnson, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Mario Cuomo, Marty Markowitz and Bill Thompson. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized Phony Demolitions Button. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized Viva La CMP! - Community Management Program button. (Good Condition)
Regular-sized Viva La CMP! - Community Management Program button. (Good Condition)
Mayor Ed Koch on Small Chelsea Reform Democratic Club button. (Fair Condition)
Small Local 802 Button. (Good Condition)
Glass button with metal backing, Small. (Good Condition)
Well-worn "Join the Movement" t-shirt from New York State Tenants & Neighborhood Coalition (Small)
Like-new Chelsea Coalition on Housing T-Shirt (Large)
Like-new Met Council on Housing t-shirt (Large)
Like-new Met Council on Housing t-shirt (XL)
Gently-worn Met Council on Housing - Housing for People Not Profit t-shirt (XL)
A well-worn, original t-shirt for the Chelsea Gay Association, a neighborhood LGBTQ club that Michael formed in 1978. This shirt is almost identical to this one: https://wearinggayhistory.com/items/show/4681
Gently-worn t-shirt with Pataki newspaper clipping about rent control. (Large)
Well-worn blue Citywide Tenant Union of Rochester t-shirt. (Large)
Gently-used Mount Vernon Tenants United t-shirt. (Large)
Brand new t-shirt related to the 1996 Loft Law Battle featuring handwritten notes. (Large
Assortment of souvenirs from the 2024 International People's Assembly for Housing in Barcelona, Spain.
Light enough for Albany trips but sturdy enough to hold up on Michael's latest European adventure, this backpack comes loaded with rare tenant publications, an assortment of Tenants PAC commemorative journals, and a notepad containing Michael's handwritten, play-by-play notes taken LIVE on November 9, 2022 at the final vote of the Kingston RGB, the night of the historic ROLLBACK vote!
