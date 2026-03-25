Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

Hosted by

Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

About this event

Michael Movie Event T-Shirt

4931 New Town Blvd

Owings Mills, MD 21117, USA

MJ T- Shirt - Youth Sizes
$25

Youth Sizes - Small, Medium, Large

The shirt is a classic unisex fit (not oversized), sized to fit, and made of 100% ring-spun cotton.


MJ T- shirt - Adult Sizes
$25

Adult Sizes - Small, Medium, Large, XL

The shirt is a classic unisex fit (not oversized), sized to fit, and made of 100% ring-spun cotton.


MJ T-Shirt - Adult Extended Sizes
$30

Adult Extended Sizes - 2XL - 3XL

The shirt is a classic unisex fit (not oversized), sized to fit, and made of 100% ring-spun cotton.


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