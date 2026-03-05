Michael Paseur Spring 2026 Tuition

About this event
Only select this option if you need a daily or weekly payment plan.
Monthly and semester payments do not require a payment plan fee. The payment plan fee is a one-time charge per semester.
Daily Rate (Full Time Enrollment rate w/ Transportation Fee)
Weekly Rate for 2 Days w/ Transportation Fee
Weekly Rate for 3 Days w/ Transportation Fee
Monthly Payment Plan for remainder of the semester for Tuesdays & Wednesdays only. Includes Transportation Fee
Monthly Payment Plan for remainder of the semester for 3 days per week. Includes Transportation Fee
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!