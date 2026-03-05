The Chadwick Foundation

Hosted by

The Chadwick Foundation

About this event

Michael Paseur Spring 2026 Tuition

Payment Plan Enrollment Fee
$50

Only select this option if you need a daily or weekly payment plan.


Monthly and semester payments do not require a payment plan fee. The payment plan fee is a one-time charge per semester.

Daily Rate (Full Time Enrollment rate w/ Transportation)
$110

Daily Rate (Full Time Enrollment rate w/ Transportation Fee)

Weekly Payment Plan (2 Days per Week)
$220

Weekly Rate for 2 Days w/ Transportation Fee

Weekly Payment Plan (3 Days per Week)
Free

Weekly Rate for 3 Days w/ Transportation Fee

Monthly Payment Plan (2 Days a Week)
Free

Monthly Payment Plan for remainder of the semester for Tuesdays & Wednesdays only. Includes Transportation Fee

Monthly Payment Plan (3 days per week)
Free

Monthly Payment Plan for remainder of the semester for 3 days per week. Includes Transportation Fee

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!