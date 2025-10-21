50/50 Hallowen Salsa Raffle

🎃 50/50 Raffle – Halloween Salsa Night 💃🕺

Join the fun and make a difference! Purchase your 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win half the pot, with the other half going to support brain cancer awareness and families in need.

Every ticket helps us raise funds for research, patient support, and advocacy, and gives you a chance to take home some extra Halloween cash! 👻💜

Winner announced at the end of the night – you must be present to win!