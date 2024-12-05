Michigan Budokan 2024 Year-End Fundraiser Auction!

Enjoy a session in our wood-fired sauna followed by refreshments! We'll provide the towels and a place to clean up when you are done, along with snack/light meal and beverages of your choice! All you provide is the sweat!
Enjoy a session in our wood-fired sauna followed by refreshments! We'll provide the towels and a place to clean up when you are done, along with snack/light meal and beverages of your choice! All you provide is the sweat!
Sauna Experience 2-4 people #2
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a session in our wood-fired sauna followed by refreshments! We'll provide the towels and a place to clean up when you are done, along with snack/light meal and beverages of your choice! All you provide is the sweat!
Enjoy a session in our wood-fired sauna followed by refreshments! We'll provide the towels and a place to clean up when you are done, along with snack/light meal and beverages of your choice! All you provide is the sweat!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!