Michigan DeMolay Annual Conclave Booklet Sponsorship

About this event
Sponsor a full page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.
Sponsor a 1/2 page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.
Sponsor a 1/4 page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.
Sponsor a 1/8 page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.
Be a Michigan DeMolay Booster!! Your name will be included in the list of boosters in our program booklet
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!