Michigan DeMolay

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Michigan DeMolay

About this event

Michigan DeMolay Annual Conclave Booklet Sponsorship

FULL PAGE SPONSORSHIP
$250

Sponsor a full page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.

1/2 PAGE SPONSORSHIP
$150

Sponsor a 1/2 page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.

1/4 PAGE SPONSORSHIP
$100

Sponsor a 1/4 page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.

1/8 PAGE SPONSORSHIP
$50

Sponsor a 1/8 page in our program booklet. Send camera ready artwork to [email protected] following purchase. If you need assistance with design, send an email note and we'll assist to our ability.

BOOSTER
$10

Be a Michigan DeMolay Booster!! Your name will be included in the list of boosters in our program booklet

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!