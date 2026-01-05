Michigan Dolphins

Hosted by

Michigan Dolphins

About this event

Michigan Dolphins Awards Banquet 2025-2026

900 A Orchard Lake Pontiac

MI

Single Adult Ticket (one adult)
$15

Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free

Family Ticket-1 adult & 1 youth (who aren't in the program)
$25

Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free

Family Ticket-1 adult & 2 youth (who aren't in the program)
$35

Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free

Family Ticket-2 adults & 2 youth (who aren't in the program)
$45

Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free

Coaches Ticket
Free

Coaches must select this option

Player Ticket
Free

If you are getting a ticket for a player you must choose this ticket option

Cheerleader Ticket
Free

If you are getting a ticket for a cheerleader you must choose this ticket option

Michigan Dolphins Team Community and Business Sponsors
Free

Thank you so much for your contribution for our 2nd season. Our youth appreciate everything you have done.

Kids 5 & Under
Free

If you are getting a ticket for someone 5 and younger you must choose this ticket option

Add a donation for Michigan Dolphins

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!