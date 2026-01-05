Michigan Dolphins Awards Banquet 2025-2026

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About this event
MI
Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free
Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free
Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free
Kids 5 and under are free
Players and Coaches are free
Coaches must select this option
If you are getting a ticket for a player you must choose this ticket option
If you are getting a ticket for a cheerleader you must choose this ticket option
Thank you so much for your contribution for our 2nd season. Our youth appreciate everything you have done.
If you are getting a ticket for someone 5 and younger you must choose this ticket option
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!