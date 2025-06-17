Michigan Dolphins

Michigan Dolphins

About the memberships

Michigan Dolphins Registration 2025-2026 Season (only)

Flag Football Registration
$150

No expiration

Includes Uniform
Jogger set
Backpack
Socks

Cheerleading Registration
$175

No expiration

Includes Practice uniforms
Cheer shoes
Cheer uniform
Jogging set (Keep at the end of the season)
Duffel bag
Bow
Socks
**Duffel bag optional to buy at end of season. To keep the bag $40 Custom bags with name on it $50

Tackle Football 8U
$225

No expiration

2 pair of game socks
Practice pants
Game pants
Practice jersey
Home and away game pants
Home and away game jersey.
Mouthpiece
Helmets
Shoulder Pads

Tackle Football 10U & 12U
$300

No expiration

2 pair of game socks
Practice pants
Game pants
Practice jersey
Home and away game pants
Home and away game jersey.
Mouthpiece
Helmets
Shoulder Pads

Tackle Football 14U
Free

No expiration

2 pair of game socks
Practice pants
Game pants
Practice jersey
Home and away game pants
Home and away game jersey.
Mouthpiece
Helmets
Shoulder Pads

