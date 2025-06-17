Michigan Dolphins Sponsorship 2025-2026 Season (sponsorship valid for our 2025-2026 season)
First Down Package
$250
No expiration
Your company name is listed on the sponsor page of our team website with a link to your website.
Your company will be given a sponsorship certificate
thanking you for your support.
Field Goal Package
$350
No expiration
Company Logo Website (scrolling and sponsor page)
Hyperlink to website
Your company will be given a sponsorship certificate
thanking you for your support.
Company Logo on Social Media
Monthly recognition email of sponsors sent to all
registered participants
Recognition at all home games
Touchdown Package
$500
No expiration
All Field Goal package items.
Logo on back of our camps/events t-shirt
Your company name will be announced at half-time of
all home games.
Field banner displayed at all home games
Playoff Package
$1,000
No expiration
All touchdown package items.
Your company will be given a sponsorship plaque thanking you for your support.
Company information listed on sponsor banners displayed at every home game.
Michigan Dolphins hat and t-shirt or sweatshirt.
Website Sidebar Logo ad. Logo only. Hyperlinks to a
designated URL.
Ability to distribute flyers/promotional materials home games.
Super Bowl Package
$2,500
No expiration
All playoff package items.
Companybrochures/coupons/business cards will be
handed out at all home games and fundraising events.
Website 1/3-page square ad with image/logo. Hyperlinks
to a designated URL.
Hall of Fame Package
$5,000
No expiration
All super bowl package items. Hall of Fame sponsor plaque (this will replace plaque from previous package).
Give away footballs with company information thrown out at every home game.
Website Banner Ad. Page-width ad with image/logo.
Hyperlinks to a designated URL.
