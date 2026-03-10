2026-2027 Registration Cheer & Football Registration

Offered by
About the memberships
Registration deadline June 30, 2026
Includes
Practice uniform
Cheer shoes
New Cheer uniform
Jogging set (keep at the end of the season)
Duffel bag
Bow
Socks
*Duffel bag optional to buy at end of season. To keep the bag $40 Custom bags with name on it $50
Registration deadline June 30, 2026
2 pair of game socks
Mouthpiece
To be returned back at the end of season
Practice pants
Practice jersey
Home and away game pants (2)
Home and away game jersey (2)
Helmet
Shoulder Pads
Duffel bag to hold all equipment
Registration deadline June 30, 2026
2 pair of game socks
Mouthpiece
To be returned back at the end of season
BRAND NEW HELMET
Practice pants
Practice jersey
Home and away game pants (2)
Home and away game jersey (2)
Shoulder Pads
Duffel bag to hold all equipment
Registration deadline June 30, 2026
2 pair of game socks
Mouthpiece
To be returned back at the end of season
BRAND NEW HELMET
Practice pants
Practice jersey
Home and away game pants (2)
Home and away game jersey (2)
Shoulder Pads
Duffel bag to hold all equipment
Three payments of 91.66
1st payment due by 4/30
2nd payment due by 5/30
Final payment due by 6/30
FULL PAYMENT MUST BE SUBMITTED BY EQUALING $275 IS DUE BY JUNE 30, 2026 NO EXCEPTIONS
Three payments of 108.33
1st payment due by 4/30
2nd payment due by 5/30
Final payment due by 6/30
FULL PAYMENT MUST BE SUBMITTED BY EQUALING $325 IS DUE BY JUNE 30, 2026 NO EXCEPTIONS
Three payments of 83.33
1st payment due by 4/30
2nd payment due by 5/30
Final payment due by 6/30
FULL PAYMENT MUST BE SUBMITTED BY EQUALING $250 IS DUE BY JUNE 30, 2026 NO EXCEPTIONS
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!