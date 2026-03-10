Michigan Dolphins

Offered by

Michigan Dolphins

About the memberships

2026-2027 Registration Cheer & Football Registration

Cheerleading Full Payment
$275

Registration deadline June 30, 2026
Includes

Practice uniform
Cheer shoes
New Cheer uniform
Jogging set (keep at the end of the season)
Duffel bag
Bow
Socks

*Duffel bag optional to buy at end of season. To keep the bag $40 Custom bags with name on it $50

Tackle Football 8U-12U Full Payment
$325

Registration deadline June 30, 2026
2 pair of game socks
Mouthpiece

To be returned back at the end of season
Practice pants

Practice jersey
Home and away game pants (2)
Home and away game jersey (2)
Helmet
Shoulder Pads
Duffel bag to hold all equipment


Tackle Football 14U Deposit Must Submit Now
$25

Registration deadline June 30, 2026
2 pair of game socks
Mouthpiece

To be returned back at the end of season
BRAND NEW HELMET
Practice pants

Practice jersey
Home and away game pants (2)
Home and away game jersey (2)
Shoulder Pads
Duffel bag to hold all equipment


Tackle Football 14U Full Payment
$250

Registration deadline June 30, 2026
2 pair of game socks
Mouthpiece

To be returned back at the end of season
BRAND NEW HELMET
Practice pants

Practice jersey
Home and away game pants (2)
Home and away game jersey (2)
Shoulder Pads
Duffel bag to hold all equipment


Cheerleading Payment Plan 3 Payments
$91.66

Three payments of 91.66

1st payment due by 4/30

2nd payment due by 5/30

Final payment due by 6/30


FULL PAYMENT MUST BE SUBMITTED BY EQUALING $275 IS DUE BY JUNE 30, 2026 NO EXCEPTIONS

Tackle Football 8U-12U Payment Plan 3 Payments
$108.33

Three payments of 108.33

1st payment due by 4/30

2nd payment due by 5/30

Final payment due by 6/30

FULL PAYMENT MUST BE SUBMITTED BY EQUALING $325 IS DUE BY JUNE 30, 2026 NO EXCEPTIONS

Tackle Football 14U Payment Plan 3 Payments
$83.33

Three payments of 83.33

1st payment due by 4/30

2nd payment due by 5/30

Final payment due by 6/30

FULL PAYMENT MUST BE SUBMITTED BY EQUALING $250 IS DUE BY JUNE 30, 2026 NO EXCEPTIONS

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