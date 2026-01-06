Michigan Fraternal Order of Police Foundation

Hosted by

Michigan Fraternal Order of Police Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

John Marasco Fundraiser Silent Auction

Pick-up location

39475 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304, USA

Nolan Ryan Autograph item
Nolan Ryan Autograph item
Nolan Ryan Autograph
$50

Starting bid

Framed and autographed display of Texas Rangers baseball legend, Nolan Ryan, in a National Baseball Hall of Fame–themed presentation.

Oakland Hills Country Club - Golf for 3 item
Oakland Hills Country Club - Golf for 3 item
Oakland Hills Country Club - Golf for 3
$100

Starting bid

Golf for 3 on the South Course with the member, caddies and lunch.


Founded in 1916, Oakland Hills Country Club has, and will continue to play a significant role in the history of golf in the United States. Walter Hagen, five time PGA Champion, was the club's first head professional. The South Course has played host to 17 Major Championships including: six U.S. Opens; two U.S. Senior Opens; U.S. Women’s Amateur; two U.S. Men’s Amateurs; Western Open; the Carling World Open; the 35th Ryder Cup in 2004; and three PGA Championships--including the 90th PGA Championship in 2008. Some of the greatest players ever to play the game including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Ben Hogan have competed and won on the famed South Course, also known as "The Monster". The membership is proud of the heritage of their club and consider themselves stewards of a national golf treasure.

Drew Brees Autographed Jersey item
Drew Brees Autographed Jersey item
Drew Brees Autographed Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Framed and signed Drew Brees jersey.

Omega Seamaster Watch item
Omega Seamaster Watch item
Omega Seamaster Watch item
Omega Seamaster Watch
$800

Starting bid

Donated by Zeidman's Jewelry & Loan. Valued at $8,500.

Rickie Fowler Autographed Flag item
Rickie Fowler Autographed Flag item
Rickie Fowler Autographed Flag
$50

Starting bid

Framed and signed Rickie Fowler "Rocket Mortgage Classic" flag.

Estate Planning item
Estate Planning
$200

Starting bid

A $3,000 value. Estate planning package by Attorney Andrew Hopko.

Trijicon Rifle Scope item
Trijicon Rifle Scope item
Trijicon Rifle Scope
$250

Starting bid

Trijicon Rifle Scope. $2,000 Value.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Autographed Album item
Red Hot Chili Peppers Autographed Album
$40

Starting bid

Autographed by drummer Chad Smith.

Autographed Lions Mini Helmet item
Autographed Lions Mini Helmet
$40

Starting bid

Autographed by Lions WR Jameson Williams

Jared Goff Autographed Football item
Jared Goff Autographed Football
$50

Starting bid

Wilson Football autographed by Lions QB Jared Goff.

Barry Sanders & Calvin Johnson Autograph item
Barry Sanders & Calvin Johnson Autograph item
Barry Sanders & Calvin Johnson Autograph item
Barry Sanders & Calvin Johnson Autograph
$750

Starting bid

Detroit Lions Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson autographed HOF framed artwork, "Detroit vs Everybody vs Cancer". Valued over $2,500. Item is 1 of only 10 produced and authenticated.

Authentic Autographed Jersey item
Authentic Autographed Jersey item
Authentic Autographed Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Signed by the entire 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings Team. Autographed this week specifically for this event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!