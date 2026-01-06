John Marasco Fundraiser Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Framed and autographed display of Texas Rangers baseball legend, Nolan Ryan, in a National Baseball Hall of Fame–themed presentation.
Starting bid
Golf for 3 on the South Course with the member, caddies and lunch.
Founded in 1916, Oakland Hills Country Club has, and will continue to play a significant role in the history of golf in the United States. Walter Hagen, five time PGA Champion, was the club's first head professional. The South Course has played host to 17 Major Championships including: six U.S. Opens; two U.S. Senior Opens; U.S. Women’s Amateur; two U.S. Men’s Amateurs; Western Open; the Carling World Open; the 35th Ryder Cup in 2004; and three PGA Championships--including the 90th PGA Championship in 2008. Some of the greatest players ever to play the game including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Ben Hogan have competed and won on the famed South Course, also known as "The Monster". The membership is proud of the heritage of their club and consider themselves stewards of a national golf treasure.
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Framed and signed Drew Brees jersey.
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Donated by Zeidman's Jewelry & Loan. Valued at $8,500.
Starting bid
Framed and signed Rickie Fowler "Rocket Mortgage Classic" flag.
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A $3,000 value. Estate planning package by Attorney Andrew Hopko.
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Trijicon Rifle Scope. $2,000 Value.
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Autographed by drummer Chad Smith.
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Autographed by Lions WR Jameson Williams
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Wilson Football autographed by Lions QB Jared Goff.
Starting bid
Detroit Lions Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson autographed HOF framed artwork, "Detroit vs Everybody vs Cancer". Valued over $2,500. Item is 1 of only 10 produced and authenticated.
Starting bid
Signed by the entire 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings Team. Autographed this week specifically for this event.
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