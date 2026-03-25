Michigan Honey Festival

Offered by

Michigan Honey Festival

About this shop

2026 Michigan Honey Festival Vendors

Outdoor Booth - 2 Day
$70

Electricity is not available for Outdoor vendors. The MHF is not responsible for weather. Don't forget your tent weights!

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10X10 Indoor Booth
$125

Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.


If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.

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10X20 Indoor Booth
$150

Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.


If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.

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10X30 Indoor Booth
$175

Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.


If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.

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10X40 Indoor Booth
$200

Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.


If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.

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Electricity
$10

Select this option if you are an indoor vendor who requires electricity.

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Additional Parking Passes
$5

Vendors receive 2 weekend parking passes at check in. If you would like additional passes, please select them here.

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Add a donation for Michigan Honey Festival

$

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