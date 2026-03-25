2026 Michigan Honey Festival Vendors

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About this shop
Electricity is not available for Outdoor vendors. The MHF is not responsible for weather. Don't forget your tent weights!
Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.
If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.
Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.
If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.
Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.
If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.
Tables and chairs NOT included. No refunds given after May 25th.
If you require electricity, please find and select the option below.
Select this option if you are an indoor vendor who requires electricity.
Vendors receive 2 weekend parking passes at check in. If you would like additional passes, please select them here.
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