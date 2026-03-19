Michigan Motorsports Racing Association Sponsorships

About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
Logo and Link on Website
2X4 Track Banner for full season
Special Feature Trophy
Winners Circle Sponsor w/photos
Social Media Promotion
Full Page Yearbook Ad
8x10 Photo
No expiration
2x4 Track Banner for full season
Send us your company logo along with any other information to display and we will take it from there!
Valid until March 26, 2027
Renewal of 2x4 Track Banner for full season
send us any updated information you would like on display!
No expiration
Each year we present every driver with a yearbook to share with family friends.
No expiration
Each year we present every driver with a yearbook to share with family friends.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!