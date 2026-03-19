Michigan Midget Racing Association

Offered by

Michigan Midget Racing Association

About the memberships

Michigan Motorsports Racing Association Sponsorships

Race Day Sponsorship
$350

Valid until March 26, 2027

Logo and Link on Website

2X4 Track Banner for full season

Special Feature Trophy

Winners Circle Sponsor w/photos

Social Media Promotion

Full Page Yearbook Ad

8x10 Photo

New Track Sign
$150

No expiration

2x4 Track Banner for full season

Send us your company logo along with any other information to display and we will take it from there!

Track Sign Renewal
$100

Valid until March 26, 2027

Renewal of 2x4 Track Banner for full season

send us any updated information you would like on display!

1/2 Page Yearbook Ad
$50

No expiration

Each year we present every driver with a yearbook to share with family friends.

Full Page Yearbook Ad
$100

No expiration

Each year we present every driver with a yearbook to share with family friends.

Add a donation for Michigan Midget Racing Association

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