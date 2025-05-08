Michigan Odyssey of the Mind Merchandise

Offered by
About this shop
Set of all 4 Animal Desserts
If not picking up from our Sales Director in Grand Rapids, MI, add this item to your order to have it shipped to you.
Set of 7 Problem Pins from 2023
Set of 5 Trading Pins from 2023
Printed on an extra soft shirt in extra sharp looking colors! Please see last image for size details.
Set of all 7 Food Truck Problem Pins
OMer is cooking up some creative solutions for World Finals! This pin has a spinning element, where the blue disc rotates so it looks like OMer is flipping items out of his frying pan.
OMer is cooking up some creative solutions for World Finals! This pin has a spinning element, where the blue disc rotates so it looks like OMer is flipping items out of his frying pan.
Printed on an ultra soft shirt, this year's shirt goes great with our food truck themed pins! Teams are encouraged to wear this to opening and closing ceremonies to show you Michigan spirit!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!