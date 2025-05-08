Creativity Unlimited In Michigan

Offered by

Creativity Unlimited In Michigan

About this shop

Michigan Odyssey of the Mind Merchandise

2025 Animal Dessert Trading Pin Set item
2025 Animal Dessert Trading Pin Set
$11

Set of all 4 Animal Desserts

SHIP MY ITEMS item
SHIP MY ITEMS
$8

If not picking up from our Sales Director in Grand Rapids, MI, add this item to your order to have it shipped to you.

2023 Problem Pin Set item
2023 Problem Pin Set
$9

Set of 7 Problem Pins from 2023

2023 Trading Pin Set item
2023 Trading Pin Set
$7

Set of 5 Trading Pins from 2023

Blue Michigan OM Shirt item
Blue Michigan OM Shirt item
Blue Michigan OM Shirt item
Blue Michigan OM Shirt
$16

Printed on an extra soft shirt in extra sharp looking colors! Please see last image for size details.

2025 Food Truck Problem Pin Set item
2025 Food Truck Problem Pin Set
$15

Set of all 7 Food Truck Problem Pins

5 PACK - World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin item
5 PACK - World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin
$17

OMer is cooking up some creative solutions for World Finals! This pin has a spinning element, where the blue disc rotates so it looks like OMer is flipping items out of his frying pan.

SINGLE - World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin item
SINGLE - World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin
$4

OMer is cooking up some creative solutions for World Finals! This pin has a spinning element, where the blue disc rotates so it looks like OMer is flipping items out of his frying pan.

2025 "Cooking up Creativity" shirt item
2025 "Cooking up Creativity" shirt item
2025 "Cooking up Creativity" shirt
$10

Printed on an ultra soft shirt, this year's shirt goes great with our food truck themed pins! Teams are encouraged to wear this to opening and closing ceremonies to show you Michigan spirit!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!