Michigan OM World Finals Store

2025 "Cooking up Creativity" shirt item
2025 "Cooking up Creativity" shirt
$13
Printed on an ultra soft shirt, this year's shirt goes great with our food truck themed pins! Teams are encouraged to wear this to opening and closing ceremonies to show you Michigan spirit! *** If you’re ordering an additional Cooking up Creativity Earth shirt FOR AN EXTRA COACH and would like “2024 World Finalist” on the back like the free team shirts, please add this into the “Special Comment” section at checkout!
Blue Michigan OM Shirt item
Blue Michigan OM Shirt
$13
Printed on an extra soft shirt in extra sharp looking colors! Please see last image for size details.
2025 Food Truck Problem Pin Set item
2025 Food Truck Problem Pin Set
$16
Set of all 7 Food Truck Problem Pins
2025 Animal Dessert Trading Pin Set item
2025 Animal Dessert Trading Pin Set
$12
Set of all 4 Animal Desserts
2 and 2 Pin Set
$50
2 Food Truck Problem Pin Sets and 2 Animal Dessert Trading Pin Sets for a total of 22 pins!
Single World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin item
Single World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin
$4
OMer is cooking up some creative solutions for World Finals! This pin has a spinning element, where the blue disc rotates so it looks like OMer is flipping items out of his frying pan.
5 pack World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin item
5 pack World Finals OMer Chef Spinner Pin
$18
Light up Moose Antlers for Opening and Closing Ceremonies item
Light up Moose Antlers for Opening and Closing Ceremonies
$5
Teams are encouraged to purchase and wear during the ceremonies to show your Michigan spirit! The colors slowly change when turned on.
MI OM Drawstring Tote Bag
$9
Available red, black, blue, and dark green
MI OM Wristband item
MI OM Wristband
$1
Available in red, blue, green, and purple
MI OM Lanyard item
MI OM Lanyard
$3
Great for showing off your pins!
MI OM Hooded Sweatshirt in Heather Gray
$45
MI OM Hooded Sweatshirt in Eucalyptus
$45
MI OM Hooded Sweatshirt in Heather Purple
$45
Michigan Coach Pin item
Michigan Coach Pin
$5
"In My OM Coaching Era" Pin item
"In My OM Coaching Era" Pin
$5
Michigan OM Parent Pin item
Michigan OM Parent Pin
$5
2023 Problem Pin Set item
2023 Problem Pin Set
$9
Set of 7 Problem Pins from 2023
2023 Trading Pin Set item
2023 Trading Pin Set
$7
Set of 5 Trading Pins from 2023

