Michigan Sober Social

Offered by

Michigan Sober Social

About the memberships

Michigan Sober Social's Memberships

Supporter
$10

Renews monthly

A simple way to contribute and help support the growth of Michigan Sober Social.

Your support helps fund community gatherings, outreach, and new opportunities for connection.


Community Builder
$25

Renews monthly

For those who want to contribute a little more each month to help sustain and expand the mission.

This level of support helps Michigan Sober Social continue growing events and community initiatives.


Advocate
$50

Renews monthly

Advocates provide strong ongoing support that helps Michigan Sober Social continue expanding across the state.

This level of support contributes to larger events, volunteer initiatives, and future community growth.


Yearly Membership
$200

Valid until May 19, 2027

Support all year with this 1 time donation.

Add a donation for Michigan Sober Social

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!