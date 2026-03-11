Michigan Sober Social's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
A simple way to contribute and help support the growth of Michigan Sober Social.
Your support helps fund community gatherings, outreach, and new opportunities for connection.
Renews monthly
For those who want to contribute a little more each month to help sustain and expand the mission.
This level of support helps Michigan Sober Social continue growing events and community initiatives.
Renews monthly
Advocates provide strong ongoing support that helps Michigan Sober Social continue expanding across the state.
This level of support contributes to larger events, volunteer initiatives, and future community growth.
Valid until May 19, 2027
Support all year with this 1 time donation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!