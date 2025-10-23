Hosted by

Michigan State Organization Undergraduate Retreat 2025

5221 Gullen Mall

Detroit, MI 48202, USA

Zeta Graduate Attendee
$75

Grants Graduate Sorors entry to the event with access to standard amenities: Harbor Institute for Anti - Hazing Certification, morning refreshments and lunch.

Zeta Undergraduate Attendee
$75

Grants Undergraduate Sorors entry to the event with access to standard amenities: Harbor Institute for Anti - Hazing Certification, morning refreshments and lunch.

Amicae Attendee
$75

Grants Amicae entry to the event with access to standard amenities: Harbor Institute for Anti - Hazing Certification, morning refreshments and lunch.

Phi Beta Sigma Attendee
$75

Grants Phi Beta Sigma entry to the event with access to standard amenities: Harbor Institute for Anti - Hazing Certification, morning refreshments and lunch.

