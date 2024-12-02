MiCHN 40th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser

2-night getaway in downtown Holland, Michigan for the nights of your choice Oct-Dec 2025 (not including holidays). Link below for full description of the place with pictures included.
https://www.airbnb.com/slink/YEy6vLOP
Cool weather Michigan gift basket
$50
Enjoy the wonder of cooler weather in Michigan. This basket includes a warm cozy blanket, a unique artist's view of The Great Lakes, two candles, two books, and an unframed print of "As the deer".
Psalm 42:1 "As the Deer"
unframed print of acrylic on canvas
by Jillian Stapleton
"As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God."
This verse has always made my heart beat a little faster. How good and kind our Father is to quench his children's thirst. Just as this was the heart cry of King David in the midst pouring out his heart to God, God was pouring the revelation of his goodness back to him. I wanted to capture the beauty of time spent alone with God. He sees us and provides a steady stream to refresh our hearts and minds. Later, as I studied my painting, I noticed that the colors in the background of the trees took on the look of stain glass windows and the woods suddenly became a beautiful sanctuary. I found this so fitting a reflection of quiet times with Father God.
Angelic Descent- 20x14 framed print
$40
Angelic Descent
20x14 framed print of acrylic on canvas
by Jillian Stapleton
My prayer time often includes painting. A few years ago, I was asked to paint during the service for our annual Lansing City Wide Prayer Gathering. As I painted, I believed God was hearing the heart cry of his children for the great state of Michigan. I prayed that our state would be occupied with the Principalities of Light. I saw specifically a great angelic descent and a beam of light likened to a sword piercing the middle of our state. I left the service with a greater measure of faith that God was doing a great work in Lansing, Michigan in the areas of kingdom influence and occupying government territory. He was occupying homes and cities in our state as a result of our prayers. I pray this painting encourages the saints that our prayers truly call heaven to earth.
"Your kingdom come your will be done on earth as it is in heaven." -Matthew 6:10
Mary, Beholds the Lamb of God- 20x24 framed print
$40
Mary, Beholds the Lamb of God
20x24 framed print of watercolor on Canvas Paper
by Jillian Stapleton
This piece was inspired by a photograph I came across in an online advertisement where a delighted little girl was cuddling a kitten. I was overtaken by the joy she exuded! She looked so sweet, pure, and full of love! As I stared at the picture, I began to imagine the kind of countenance, Mary, the mother of Jesus may have had as a young girl. Was this the kind of love that God looked down and saw flowing out of her? After all, what qualifications did God have in mind when choosing the womb that would carry his one and only beloved son? That question came as I imagined her holding heaven's little lamb in her arms. That night I was scheduled on the worship team to paint at our Wednesday prayer service. I was so inspired by this image I painted Mary beholding her little Lamb of God. How delighted she must have been to know God's son would take away the sins of the world.
“Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!" -John 1:29
INCH 2025 registration for 2 adults
$50
Full event pass for 2 adults to our INCH conference on May 15-17, 2025.
INCH 2025 registration for 2 adults
$50
Full event pass for 2 adults to our INCH conference on May 15-17, 2025.
As the deer- 19x23 framed print
$40
Psalm 42:1 "As the Deer"
19x23 framed print of acrylic on canvas
by Jillian Stapleton
"As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God."
This verse has always made my heart beat a little faster. How good and kind our Father is to quench his children's thirst. Just as this was the heart cry of King David in the midst pouring out his heart to God, God was pouring the revelation of his goodness back to him. I wanted to capture the beauty of time spent alone with God. He sees us and provides a steady stream to refresh our hearts and minds. Later, as I studied my painting, I noticed that the colors in the background of the trees took on the look of stain glass windows and the woods suddenly became a beautiful sanctuary. I found this so fitting a reflection of quiet times with Father God.
Radical Surrender- 10x10 framed print
$40
Radical Surrender
10x10 framed print of acrylic on canvas
by Jillian Stapleton
I painted this image at the request of a friend who had seen something like it and wanted me to capture the radical surrender and obedience of Jesus toward his Father. The verse that came to me over and over while painting this image is found in John 5:19, "So Jesus said to them, “Truly, truly, I say to you, the Son can do nothing of his own accord, but only what he sees the Father doing. For whatever the Father does, that the Son does likewise." One of my prayers is that when we get to heaven, we get to see and hear all the conversations in detail of the times Jesus went away alone to pray to Father God played out like a movie before us. I pray this image inspires radical surrender and obedience to my brothers and sisters in Christ.
Jordan Lake 3-night getaway
$150
3-night getaway on beautiful Jordan Lake in Lake Odessa, MI for a long weekend of your choice between Jan and first weekend of June 2025. Link below for full description of the place with pictures included.
https://www.airbnb.com/slink/McdEEV9w
Chiro Exam Basket
$40
Okemos Family Chiropractic Chiro Exam basket includes consultation with doctor, x-rays, 1st and 2nd adjustment, report findings, and more!
Mental-INAlign Basket
$45
Okemos Family Chiropractic Mental-INAlign basket includes consultation with doctor, red light bed therapy, PEMF magnetic therapy, vagal nerve stimulation, oxygen therapy, and more!
Soft wave & PEMP Basket
$60
Okemos Family Chiropractic soft wave and PEMF basket includes consultation with doctor, soft wave therapy, PEMF magnetic therapy, and more!
