MiCHN 40th Anniversary Celebration Fundraiser

Mary, Beholds the Lamb of God 20x24 framed print of watercolor on Canvas Paper by Jillian Stapleton This piece was inspired by a photograph I came across in an online advertisement where a delighted little girl was cuddling a kitten. I was overtaken by the joy she exuded! She looked so sweet, pure, and full of love! As I stared at the picture, I began to imagine the kind of countenance, Mary, the mother of Jesus may have had as a young girl. Was this the kind of love that God looked down and saw flowing out of her? After all, what qualifications did God have in mind when choosing the womb that would carry his one and only beloved son? That question came as I imagined her holding heaven's little lamb in her arms. That night I was scheduled on the worship team to paint at our Wednesday prayer service. I was so inspired by this image I painted Mary beholding her little Lamb of God. How delighted she must have been to know God's son would take away the sins of the world. “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!" -John 1:29

