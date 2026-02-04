Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League

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Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League

About this event

MICL TTC Weekend At Rocky Gap State Park

12900 Lake Shore Dr

Flintstone, MD 21530, USA

Full Weekend MICL
Free

You'll be doing the work day and staying overnight either one or both nights. This is needed for each individual participating.

Please grab a "camping" ticket for your group below.

Day Pass for Saturday MICL
Free

You'll be there to do trail work on Saturday, and no overnight. This is needed for each individual participating. Please see the details as you need to be at RG by 0830 on Saturday.

Day Pass for Saturday MORE
Free

You'll be there to do trail work on Saturday, and no overnight. This is needed for each individual participating.

Please see the details as you need to be at RG by 0830 on Saturday.

Tent Camping Site
Free

You must purchase your camping site this way! Tent sites allow up to 1 car and 2 tents (6 people) per site for the weekend. Please do not select this for each person in your site. We'll assign sites by groups.

RV/Trailer Site
Free

You must purchase your RV/Trailer site this way! Each ticket is for 1 RV/Trailer site for the weekend. Please do not select this for each person in your site. We'll assign sites by groups.

Add a donation for Maryland Interscholastic Cycling League

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