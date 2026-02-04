MICL TTC Weekend At Rocky Gap State Park

Hosted by
About this event
You'll be doing the work day and staying overnight either one or both nights. This is needed for each individual participating.
Please grab a "camping" ticket for your group below.
You'll be there to do trail work on Saturday, and no overnight. This is needed for each individual participating. Please see the details as you need to be at RG by 0830 on Saturday.
You'll be there to do trail work on Saturday, and no overnight. This is needed for each individual participating.
Please see the details as you need to be at RG by 0830 on Saturday.
You must purchase your camping site this way! Tent sites allow up to 1 car and 2 tents (6 people) per site for the weekend. Please do not select this for each person in your site. We'll assign sites by groups.
You must purchase your RV/Trailer site this way! Each ticket is for 1 RV/Trailer site for the weekend. Please do not select this for each person in your site. We'll assign sites by groups.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!