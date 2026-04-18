MicroMissions' Silent Auction

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This hand-carved wooden mask presents three faces emerging from a single form—each distinct, yet inseparable.
The central face anchors the piece with calm stillness, while two additional faces press forward from either side, suggesting layered identity and collective presence. The closed eyes and elongated features evoke reflection, memory, and ancestral continuity.
Finished in natural earth tones of bone and deep umber, the piece carries a textured, time-worn patina that reinforces its depth and character.
This is not simply decorative—it is a conversation piece. Ideal for collectors, gallery-style interiors, or spaces that honor cultural narrative and symbolic art.
Starting bid
This hand-carved wooden mask commands attention through its bold structure and high-contrast design.
The sharply defined triangular ridge divides the face with precision, while the circular, protruding eyes create a sense of constant awareness—watchful, alert, and unblinking. The etched mouth and symmetrical form give the piece a grounded, almost architectural presence.
Behind the face, a patterned crest extends upward, reinforcing its stature and giving the mask a layered, sculptural depth.
Finished in contrasting tones of deep black and worn ivory, the surface carries a natural patina that reflects both craftsmanship and time.
This piece evokes themes of:
It does not recede into a space—it holds it.
Starting bid
This hand-carved wooden mask carries a quiet, grounded presence.
Three faces emerge subtly from a single form—one forward, two to the sides—suggesting layered identity and shared existence without separation. The closed eyes and softened features evoke introspection, restraint, and a deep interior life.
Its worn, earth-toned surface—marked with natural variations and darkened accents—gives the piece a sense of age, use, and continuity. Nothing about it is loud, yet it holds attention through stillness.
This is a piece that invites pause.
It speaks to:
Ideal for spaces that value subtlety, contemplation, and meaning beneath the surface.
Starting bid
This hand-carved wooden vessel is both functional and symbolic—crafted to hold, protect, and preserve.
Encircling the body are carved faces and patterned forms, each emerging from the surface as quiet witnesses. The central face anchors the piece, while surrounding textures suggest layered identity, community, and continuity.
The removable lid mirrors the carved language of the vessel, completing the form as a unified object. Its corded detail adds both utility and character, reinforcing its role as something meant to be handled, opened, and engaged.
Finished in deep, dark tones with natural, worn highlights, the piece carries a sense of age, use, and intention.
This is not simply a container.
It is a keeper—of small objects, of sacred items, of stories.
Starting bid
This hand-carved pair of figures stands together in quiet symmetry—distinct, yet inseparable.
Each figure features a large, rounded face framed with shell detailing, closed eyes, and softly defined features that evoke calm, introspection, and inner life. Their bodies, adorned with beaded accents at the neck, waist, and ankles, ground the figures in both craftsmanship and cultural expression.
Though similar in form, subtle differences in tone and detail give each figure its own presence—suggesting individuality within unity.
They are not meant to be separated.
Together, they speak to:
Whether placed in a home, studio, or gallery setting, they hold space not as decoration—but as relationship made visible.
Starting bid
This set of three hand-carved figures brings together form, texture, and adornment as expressions of identity and presence.
Each figure stands distinct—yet clearly part of a shared visual language.
From the intricate beadwork garments to the shell-adorned headpieces and metal accents, every detail contributes to a story of self-expression, cultural identity, and craft. The variations in color—deep red, rich blue, and soft white—offer contrast while maintaining harmony across the set.
Their posture is grounded. Their expressions are calm, almost introspective. They do not compete—they coexist.
Together, they represent:
Displayed as a group, they create a stronger presence than any one figure alone.
Starting bid
This abstract composition centers on the form of a guitar—fractured, reassembled, and reimagined through color and geometry.
Planes of deep blue, red, gold, and muted tones intersect and overlap, creating a visual rhythm that mirrors sound itself. The guitar is present, but not fixed—it emerges from the composition rather than sitting on top of it.
Circles, lines, and layered shapes suggest vibration, resonance, and movement. This is not a still image—it feels played.
The piece carries a modern, almost cubist sensibility, where structure and improvisation coexist.
It speaks to:
Whether placed in a living space, studio, or creative environment, this work brings energy, motion, and conversation.
Starting bid
This minimalist abstract composition reduces the guitar to its essential elements—line, shape, and balance.
A single diagonal neck cuts across the canvas, intersecting circles, planes, and color fields in a way that suggests both structure and motion. The composition is restrained, yet deliberate—each element placed with clarity and intention.
Muted tones of gray, cream, and blue create a calm visual field, while accents of yellow and red introduce moments of tension and energy—like notes breaking through silence.
Signed by the artist “Bush,” the work carries a modern, minimalist sensibility that leans toward structure over saturation.
It speaks to:
This is a piece that does not overwhelm—it settles into a space and refines it.
Starting bid
This is not a bag you carry.
This is a piece you enter with.
Handwoven in Kenya, this sculptural purse is built from layered circular forms — each ring tightly wrapped, each center intricately patterned in a red-and-black weave that pulls your eye inward like a drum, like a pulse.
Purple structure. Red netting. Black framing.
It does not whisper.
It does not blend.
It announces.
This is for the woman who understands that presence is not accidental.
Every element is done by hand — no factory symmetry, no shortcuts — just time, tension, and intention woven into form. What you’re holding is not just craft, it is continuity. It is tradition meeting imagination.
And yes — it is functional.
But more than that… it is positional.
Church. Gallery. Formal gathering. Editorial shoot.
This is not everyday wear — this is Official Day.
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Dimensions
(Each piece is handmade — slight variation is part of its integrity, not a flaw.)
Starting bid
Some people hang art to match their furniture.
Others choose pieces that remind them
how the world actually moves.
Choose accordingly.
This is not a scene.
This is a rhythm.
Painted by Kenyan artist George Otieno (2025), this piece captures something most people pass by without ever seeing — the economy of daily life. Not markets as concept… but markets as survival, as movement, as continuity.
Women carrying.
Men pausing.
Children watching.
Goods laid out — not as display, but as livelihood.
Nothing here is staged.
The posture of each figure tells the truth:
Look at the baskets — on the ground, on the head, in the hand.
That is infrastructure.
That is supply chain.
That is dignity.
The colors are not clean because life is not clean.
The edges are not sharp because memory is not sharp.
But the feeling?
Undeniable.
This piece does not decorate a wall.
It anchors a room.
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Details
Starting bid
Some art is meant to be understood immediately.
This is not that.
This is for the one who has lived long enough
to recognize themselves
in something that doesn’t fully resolve.
This is not a portrait.
This is what it feels like to be held together while in pieces.
Created by Kenyan artist Chox, this work leans into fragmentation — not as brokenness, but as truth. The face is split. The body is divided. The colors refuse uniformity.
And yet…
The hands remain.
One extended.
One receiving.
One resting over the center.
That is not accident.
That is language.
This piece speaks in tension:
The textured surface carries weight — you don’t just see this piece, you feel it. Every line interrupts another. Every color negotiates space.
It is not clean.
It is not resolved.
It is honest.
And for those who understand…
that honesty is where the power lives.
Starting bid
This is not poverty.
This is density of life.
Layer upon layer of corrugated roofs — not as disorder, but as architecture born of necessity. Water tanks rising above it all like quiet monuments. Power lines stretching across the sky like veins.
And beneath it?
Movement.
A woman carrying weight on her head — balanced, practiced, precise.
Another carrying water — because water is not assumed, it is retrieved.
A man walking with purpose — because standing still is not an option.
Children are present. Always.
Not centered. But always there.
This piece does not romanticize.
It does not ask for pity.
It tells the truth about systems:
And still… color lives here.
Blue. Orange. Green.
Life refuses to disappear.
Starting bid
This is not wildlife art.
This is attention.
A single eye.
Unblinking.
Unapologetic.
The stripes don’t just pattern the animal — they distort space itself. You can’t quite settle your gaze. You move, and the image moves back.
And then…
That eye stops you.
Burnt orange. Alive. Watching.
This piece doesn’t perform Africa for anyone.
It doesn’t decorate.
It confronts.
There is tension here:
You are not just looking at it.
It is looking through you.
Starting bid
Powerful painted portrait of an African mother carrying a basket of fruit while holding one child and carrying another on her back. Rich blue, red, yellow, and earth tones give the piece movement, dignity, and emotional force. A striking tribute to motherhood, labor, provision, and resilience.
Starting bid
These are not just fans.
They are pattern, rhythm, and movement held in the hand.
They are movement you can hold.
Handmade from vibrant African fabrics, each kipepeo (fan) carries pattern, color, and rhythm — folded into form, ready to open with a single motion.
And when it opens…
It doesn’t just cool the body.
It changes the atmosphere.
Each one is different:
These are functional — yes.
But more than that, they are presence pieces.
Church. Outdoor gatherings. Summer heat. Quiet moments.
Or simply held — because sometimes beauty doesn’t need explanation.
Starting bid
Hand-carved and painted by Kenyan artisans, these turtle figures carry a different kind of energy — not movement, not urgency… but time.
Slow. Steady. Enduring.
Look closely:
In many traditions, the turtle represents:
And that matters.
Because everything else in this collection moves — carries, builds, labors, expresses…
These?
These remind you to rest, to remain.
Starting bid
Bold short-sleeve African print shirt featuring a striking mix of green, red, yellow, black, and geometric patterns. A statement piece with artistic patchwork energy, perfect for casual wear, cultural events, or collectors of Afrocentric fashion.
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Elegant long robe-style garment in a refined black-and-cream allover geometric print. Flowing, understated, and versatile ”ideal as a cultural fashion piece, light outerwear, or dramatic layered look.
Starting bid
Modern loose-fit kaftan-style garment with a lively pattern of symbols, lines, dots, florals, and abstract designs in charcoal, white, orange, teal, and red. Comfortable, expressive, and full of visual movement.
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Bright blue short-sleeve tunic featuring black embroidery along the neckline, chest, and pocket. Clean, classic, and dignified- suitable for special gatherings, cultural events, or elevated casual wear.
Starting bid
Short-sleeve tunic with navy base, bold copper and blue fan-like patterning, front white accent panel, and matching front pockets. A sharp and stylish piece with strong visual presence.
Starting bid
Deep purple short-sleeve tunic accented with bright floral African print on the sleeves, collar, pocket, and placket. Simple, elegant, and wearable with just enough color to stand out beautifully.
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Bright green Kenya-themed soccer jersey with national flag patch, federation-style crest, and â€œKenyaâ€ across the front. Lightweight athletic fabric with tag attached. A spirited piece for sports fans, Kenya supporters, or collectors of East African apparel.
Starting bid
Bold red Kenya-themed soccer jersey featuring flag patch, crest detailing, and â€œKenyaâ€ across the chest. Lightweight performance-style fabric with tag attached. A strong, eye-catching piece for cultural pride, game day, or casual wear.
Starting bid
Â Print Fabric
Vibrant wax print fabric featuring a deep navy base with bright pink circular and diagonal line motifs. Modern, playful, and graphicâ€”ideal for custom clothing, headwraps, dÃ©cor, or creative textile projects.
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Bright multicolor fabric with kente-inspired blocks of red, green, yellow, orange, blue, black, and white. Full of rhythm and cultural energyâ€”excellent for custom garments, display, or creative design work.
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Rich burgundy fabric with bold gold geometric and tribal-inspired vertical designs. Warm, elegant, and visually strikingâ€”well suited for garments, wraps, table accents, or statement craft projects.
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Contemporary wax print kitenge with pink, navy, and white diagonal geometric striping. Crisp, stylish, and fashion-forwardâ€”ideal for tailoring, headwraps, accessories, or decorative use.
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Elegant navy-blue wax print fabric with copper, orange, and blue fan-like circular motifs. Sophisticated and dramatic - perfect for dresses, shirts, wraps, accessories, or home decor accents.
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Cool-toned wax print fabric featuring layered blue, black, gray, and yellow abstract vertical striping. Modern and artistic, with strong movement and contrast - ideal for fashion or textile-based projects.
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Striking royal blue wax print fabric with gold, black, and light-blue geometric linework and circular motifs. Bold, regal, and polished - perfect for statement clothing, headwraps, or display.
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Long shell necklace made with varied natural shells and statement shell pendants. Earthy, textured, and beach-inspired, suitable for display, styling, or wearable coastal adornment.
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Carved wooden walking stick or decorative staff, each with sculptural handle detailing and hand-carved patterns along the shaft. Strong display pieces with traditional craft appeal.
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Necklace featuring natural shells, orange-toned beads, and dark cord. Each piece carries a relaxed coastal feel and can be worn individually or layered for a fuller statement
Starting bid
Bold close-up painting of a zebra in profile, set against a warm golden-orange background. The strong black-and-white striping, expressive eye, and tight composition give the piece a clean, graphic presence ideal for wildlife lovers, children's rooms, offices, or Afrocentric decor.
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Colorful set of fabric drawstring bag in assorted African-inspired kitenge prints, including kente-style, floral, geometric, and solid red designs. Perfect for gifting jewelry, small keepsakes, auction items, travel accessories, or reusable gift presentation.
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Playful set of seven small hand-painted elephant figurines in assorted colors, patterns, and sizes. Each piece has its own personality, making the set ideal for display on a shelf, desk, children’s space, or as a cheerful collectible lot.
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Hand painted mini art cards featuring African-inspired scenes, silhouettes, wildlife, landscapes, and colorful hand-painted imagery. A meaningful giftable set that carries the spirit of MicroMissions in small, personal keepsake for
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Hand-painted keychains featuring MicroMissions branding, Kenyan place names, Swahili phrases, and uplifting message. Each piece has a handmade, one-of-a-kind feel, making this a colorful and meaningful keepsake lot for supporters, travelers, and friends of MicroMissions
Starting bid
Charming set of four small hand-painted hippo figurines in assorted colors, patterns, and sizes. Each piece has a playful personality and collectible feel, making the set perfect for a desk, bookshelf, children's room, or African-inspired decor display.
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