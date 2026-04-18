MicroMissions' Silent Auction

This hand-carved wooden mask presents three faces emerging from a single form—each distinct, yet inseparable.

The central face anchors the piece with calm stillness, while two additional faces press forward from either side, suggesting layered identity and collective presence. The closed eyes and elongated features evoke reflection, memory, and ancestral continuity.

Finished in natural earth tones of bone and deep umber, the piece carries a textured, time-worn patina that reinforces its depth and character.

This is not simply decorative—it is a conversation piece. Ideal for collectors, gallery-style interiors, or spaces that honor cultural narrative and symbolic art.



