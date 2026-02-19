Microsoft 365 Licenses

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
A school year's educational license with a school email address to use apps and tools like Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and OneNote.
Valid until March 12, 2027
This option includes Office 365 for the web PLUS ability to download apps onto up to 5 PC/Mac and up to 5 tablet/phones in addition to access to more capabilities.
Renews yearly on: July 1
A year's educational license with a school email to use apps and tools like Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, and OneNote - and additional tools for managing student coursework
Valid until March 12, 2027
This option includes Office 365 for the web PLUS ability to download apps onto up to 5 PC/Mac and up to 5 tablet/phones in addition to access to more capabilities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!