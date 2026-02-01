Mid-America All-American Scholar Banquet

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About this event
Admission to the event, buffet style dinner, and unlimited soda/juice bar. Dinner includes BBQ pulled pork sliders with crispy onion served on a brioche bun, oven roasted chicken drumsticks, smoked sausage, crispy baked mac & cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans.
Admission to the event, buffet style dinner, and unlimited soda/juice bar. Dinner includes BBQ pulled pork sliders with crispy onion served on a brioche bun, oven roasted chicken drumsticks, smoked sausage, crispy baked mac & cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans.
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