United For The Nations

Hosted by

United For The Nations

About this event

Mid-Atlantic Global Missions Summit: Mission Groups

1512 Brackenville Rd

Hockessin, DE 19707, USA

GOLD
$1,000

• Premium exhibit space for your organization to showcase their display

• Full page layout in the Summit program

• 5 Minutes at the Mission Mic

• Summit Swag

• Boxed lunch included for Saturday 8/22

SILVER
$500

• Standard exhibit space

• ½ page layout in the Summit program

• Minute at the Mission Mic

• Boxed lunch included for Saturday 8/22

BRONZE
$200

• Perimeter exhibit space

• Listing in the Summit Program

• Minute at the Mission Mic

• Boxed lunch included for Saturday 8/22

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