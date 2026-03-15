Mid-Atlantic Global Missions Summit: Mission Groups

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About this event
• Premium exhibit space for your organization to showcase their display
• Full page layout in the Summit program
• 5 Minutes at the Mission Mic
• Summit Swag
• Boxed lunch included for Saturday 8/22
• Standard exhibit space
• ½ page layout in the Summit program
• Minute at the Mission Mic
• Boxed lunch included for Saturday 8/22
• Perimeter exhibit space
• Listing in the Summit Program
• Minute at the Mission Mic
• Boxed lunch included for Saturday 8/22
$
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