Mid Buchanan Booster Club's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Dragon Bundle Including a Blanket, Large T-Shirt, Dragon Tumbler, Decal and 2 koozies
Starting bid
Dragon Bundle including Large Hoodie, Medium 1/4 zip pullover, bucket hat, 2 Large Shirts & Decal
Starting bid
Dragon Bundle including 2 Crewneck sweatshirt ( Choice of Size), t- shirt, decal, 4 koozies and a tumbler
Starting bid
Bid on Front Row Parking for your Dragon!
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to be on the sidelines of your favorite sport? Here is your chance, bid on this awesome game day experience and get the chance to cheer on your Dragons from the sidelines!
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PURCHASE A DAY OFF FOR YOUR FAVORITE MB TEACHER!
Starting bid
PURCHASE A DAY OFF FOR YOUR FAVORITE MB TEACHER!
Starting bid
Sit right behind the graduating class to get a front row view of our amazing graduating seniors in the class of 2026! Graduation is May 17th!
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Park Right up Front to cheer on our Dragon Football Team! 26-27 School Year
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Our sponsors are what make Booster Club possible, Bid on a Silver Level Sponsorship to be one of our amazing sponsors for the 26-27 school year! ( $500 Value)
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Season Tickets to Griffon Football 26-27 School Year
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Season Tickets to Missouri Western Basketball for the 26-27 school year
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FRONT ROW PARKING FOR TRACK, SOCCER OR BASEBALL, OR USE IT FOR ALL 3! This is for the current 25-26 school year spring season.
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Join the Dragons on the field and throw our the first pitch at a home baseball game of your choice!
Starting bid
Your Choice of 4 reserved seats in bleachers at Home Games to cheer on your Lady Dragon Softball Team!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!