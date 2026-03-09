Hosted by

Mid Buchanan Booster Club

About this event

Mid Buchanan Booster Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3221 SE State Hwy H, Faucett, MO 64448, USA

Dragon Bundle #1 item
Dragon Bundle #1
$20

Starting bid

Dragon Bundle Including a Blanket, Large T-Shirt, Dragon Tumbler, Decal and 2 koozies

Dragon Bundle #2 item
Dragon Bundle #2
$20

Starting bid

Dragon Bundle including Large Hoodie, Medium 1/4 zip pullover, bucket hat, 2 Large Shirts & Decal

Dragon Bundle #3 item
Dragon Bundle #3
$20

Starting bid

Dragon Bundle including 2 Crewneck sweatshirt ( Choice of Size), t- shirt, decal, 4 koozies and a tumbler

MVP Student Parking 26-27 School Year item
MVP Student Parking 26-27 School Year
$20

Starting bid

Bid on Front Row Parking for your Dragon!

Gameday Experience item
Gameday Experience
$20

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted to be on the sidelines of your favorite sport? Here is your chance, bid on this awesome game day experience and get the chance to cheer on your Dragons from the sidelines!

TEACHER DAY OFF item
TEACHER DAY OFF
$20

Starting bid

PURCHASE A DAY OFF FOR YOUR FAVORITE MB TEACHER!

TEACHER DAY OFF item
TEACHER DAY OFF
$20

Starting bid

PURCHASE A DAY OFF FOR YOUR FAVORITE MB TEACHER!

2026 GRADUATION FRONT ROW item
2026 GRADUATION FRONT ROW
$50

Starting bid

Sit right behind the graduating class to get a front row view of our amazing graduating seniors in the class of 2026! Graduation is May 17th!

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PARKING item
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PARKING
$20

Starting bid

Park Right up Front to cheer on our Dragon Football Team! 26-27 School Year

Booster Club Corporate Sponsorship
$20

Starting bid

Our sponsors are what make Booster Club possible, Bid on a Silver Level Sponsorship to be one of our amazing sponsors for the 26-27 school year! ( $500 Value)

Season Tickets to Missouri Western Griffon Football item
Season Tickets to Missouri Western Griffon Football
$20

Starting bid

Season Tickets to Griffon Football 26-27 School Year

Season Tickets to Missouri Western Griffon Basketball item
Season Tickets to Missouri Western Griffon Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Season Tickets to Missouri Western Basketball for the 26-27 school year

FRONT ROW PARKING TO CHEER ON A SPRING SPORT item
FRONT ROW PARKING TO CHEER ON A SPRING SPORT
$20

Starting bid

FRONT ROW PARKING FOR TRACK, SOCCER OR BASEBALL, OR USE IT FOR ALL 3! This is for the current 25-26 school year spring season.

BASEBALL FIRST PITCH Current Season! item
BASEBALL FIRST PITCH Current Season!
$20

Starting bid

Join the Dragons on the field and throw our the first pitch at a home baseball game of your choice!

4 RESERVED BLEACHER SEATS ( SOFTBALL SEASON 26-27) item
4 RESERVED BLEACHER SEATS ( SOFTBALL SEASON 26-27)
$20

Starting bid

Your Choice of 4 reserved seats in bleachers at Home Games to cheer on your Lady Dragon Softball Team!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!