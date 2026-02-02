Hosted by

MID-BUCHANAN RV PTO

MID-BUCHANAN RV PTO's Silent Auction

Principal for a day item
Principal for a day
$1

Starting bid

🏫 Principal for a Day – Make announcements, help make decisions, and have fun!

Reserved Parking for Class Party item
Reserved Parking for Class Party
$1

Starting bid

Get a marked off reserved parking spot for SPRING class party 2026-2027

Reserved FRONT Row for Choir Concert item
Reserved FRONT Row for Choir Concert
$1

Starting bid

Reserved front row for SPRING Concert 2026-2027

Chaperone for Class Field Trip item
Chaperone for Class Field Trip
$1

Starting bid

Chaperone for class field trip 2026-2027 school year.

Name Parent Pick Up Line item
Name Parent Pick Up Line
$1

Starting bid

Name the parent pick up line for 2026-2027 school year! Will be a posted street sign. (Must be School appropriate)

Lunch at a reserved table item
Lunch at a reserved table
$1

Starting bid

Lunch at a reserved table for you and 3 friends!

School custodian for a day item
School custodian for a day
$1

Starting bid

Spend the day getting to see all the fun things the custodians do in a day!

School ambassador for a day item
School ambassador for a day
$1

Starting bid

Help welcome visitors, assist teachers and staff, and show what makes our school such a great place to be!

Lunch ordered in and eat with staff of choice item
Lunch ordered in and eat with staff of choice
$1

Starting bid

Order lunch in of your choice and eat with a staff member of choice!

