Mid Cities AMBUCS Pickleball Tournament

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About this event
844 Airport Fwy, Hurst, TX 76054, USA
If you are an Individual Player, you will be paired with another player from your Division. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Pick your Division: Competitive, Social or AMBUCS (AMBUCS Only).
An Amtryke will be at the event with your logo. You will be invited to attend the Amtryke presentation when it is schedules. You will also receive a framed picture of the presentation and a thank-you note from the receiver.
Your logo will be on the Awards as well as throughout the club. You are invited to present the awards.
Each court has a 55-inch TV. We will display your logo on the court.
Your logo will be displayed in the lounge with the food and beverages.
Your logo will be on the swag bag and you are welcome to add your branded products.
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