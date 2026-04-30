Hosted by

Mid Cities AMBUCS

About this event

Mid Cities AMBUCS Pickleball Tournament

The Picklr Hurst

844 Airport Fwy, Hurst, TX 76054, USA

Player
$60

If you are an Individual Player, you will be paired with another player from your Division. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Pick your Division: Competitive, Social or AMBUCS (AMBUCS Only).

Amtryke Sponsorship
$1,500

An Amtryke will be at the event with your logo.  You will be invited to attend the Amtryke presentation when it is schedules.  You will also receive a framed picture of the presentation and a thank-you note from the receiver.

Award Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo will be on the Awards as well as throughout the club.  You are invited to present the awards.

Court Sponsor
$500

Each court has a 55-inch TV.  We will display your logo on the court.

Lounge Sponsor
$250

Your logo will be displayed in the lounge with the food and beverages.

Swag Sponsor
$100

Your logo will be on the swag bag and you are welcome to add your branded products.

Add a donation for Mid Cities AMBUCS

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!