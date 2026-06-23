Mid Fairfield CT Stars Golf Outing Raffle

About this raffle
FlightScope Mevo Golf Performance Package
Take your practice sessions to the next level with the FlightScope Mevo, one of golf's most popular portable launch monitors. Using Doppler radar technology, this pocket-sized device tracks 8 key performance metrics, including club head speed, ball speed, carry distance, spin rate, launch angle, smash factor, apex height, and flight time—all synced seamlessly to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth.
Whether you're working on your swing, dialing in your distances, or simply looking to improve your game, the Mevo delivers tour-level insights wherever you practice.
As a bonus, this package also includes a sleeve of custom Mid Fairfield CT Stars golf balls, making it the perfect prize for any golfer and Mid Fairfield supporter.
Practice smarter. Play better. Win big!
RETAIL VALUE $370
Mid Fairfield CT Stars Summer Satellite Package
Keep your player sharp during the offseason with one paid tuition for the Mid Fairfield CT Stars Summer Satellite Program! Held over 8 weeks at Northford Ice Pavilion, the program features high-tempo skill development, elite instruction, and a fun, competitive environment designed to improve skating, puck skills, hockey IQ, and overall confidence on the ice.
The winner will also receive a Mid Fairfield CT Stars T-shirt and a limited-edition Pink Out sweatshirt—the perfect way to show your Stars pride both on and off the ice.
An incredible opportunity to experience one of the area's premier summer hockey development programs while taking home exclusive Mid Fairfield apparel!
RETAIL VALUE $900
$1,000 State & Liberty Gift Card
Upgrade your wardrobe with a $1,000 gift card to State & Liberty, the premium menswear brand known for combining athletic-fit performance fabrics with modern style. Whether you're shopping for business attire, casual wear, or a special occasion, this gift card lets you choose from their exceptional collection.
Founded by Mid Fairfield CT Stars alumnus Lee Moffie, State & Liberty has become a go-to brand for men who want clothing that looks sharp and feels comfortable. Don't miss your chance to take home this incredible prize while supporting the Mid Fairfield CT Stars Scholarship Fund!
LG LED Smart TV
Bring home a stunning new LG LED Smart TV and elevate your home entertainment experience! Enjoy brilliant picture quality, vibrant colors, and easy access to your favorite streaming apps, movies, live sports, and more.
Whether it's movie night, the big game, or your favorite series, this brand-new LG TV is the perfect addition to any home. Enter for your chance to win this incredible prize.
RETAIL VALUE $350
2027 Mid Fairfield Pre-Prep Showcase Entry
Take the next step in your hockey journey with one paid entry to a 2027 Mid Fairfield Pre-Prep Showcase! Winners may use the prize for either the January or June 2027 showcase.
Designed for aspiring prep school players, the Mid Fairfield Prep Showcase provides high-level competition, outstanding coaching, and valuable exposure while helping athletes learn what it takes to succeed in prep school hockey.
A fantastic opportunity to showcase your skills, compete against top talent, and experience one of the region's premier prep hockey events.
Ultimate Bloody Mary Basket
Everything you need to craft the perfect Bloody Mary! This festive basket includes a bottle of Tito's Handmade Vodka, premium Bloody Mary mix, a variety of delicious garnishes and condiments, cocktail napkins, and a gift certificate to a local restaurant to complete the experience.
Whether you're hosting brunch, celebrating with friends, or treating yourself to a relaxing weekend, this basket is the perfect blend of flavor and fun. Raise a glass while supporting the Mid Fairfield CT Stars Scholarship Fund!
Shaken, Stirred & Served
Whether you're a Hendrick's Gin enthusiast or a Grey Goose Vodka devotee, this premium Martini Basket has everything you need to host the perfect cocktail hour.
Inside you'll find a bottle of Hendrick's Gin, Grey Goose Vodka, a classic martini shaker, six elegant martini glasses, stylish hors d'oeuvre plates, cocktail napkins, and all the essentials to craft the perfect martini just the way you like it.
And when cocktail hour comes to an end, the evening is just getting started! Enjoy a memorable dinner with a $100 gift certificate to Ruth's Chris Steak House—the perfect complement to an evening of great food, great drinks, and even better company.
Raise a glass, gather your friends, and enjoy a sophisticated night in—or out—all while supporting the Mid Fairfield CT Stars Scholarship Fund.
RETAIL VALUE $260
Backyard S'mores Night Package
Turn any evening into a cozy family tradition with this Solo Stove Mesa XL Fire Pit Package! Perfect for patios, decks, or the backyard, the Mesa XL creates the ideal setting to gather around the fire and make lasting memories.
This package includes everything you need for the ultimate s'mores night—graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows, roasting sticks- all the fixings for everyone's favorite fireside treat. To make the evening even cozier, you'll also receive a Mid Fairfield CT Stars Polar Fleece Blanket, perfect for wrapping up under the stars.
RETAIL VALUE $170
Mom's Pamper Time Basket
Because every mom deserves a little time to unwind! Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate self-care experience with this thoughtfully curated basket filled with cozy comforts, luxurious skincare, and relaxing indulgences.
Sip a chilled bottle of Villa Solaris Vermentino di Sardegna in four elegant stemless wine glasses while enjoying the warm glow of a Nest Candle. Slip into cozy slippers, refresh with L'Occitane Hand Soap, nourish your skin with full-size Good Molecules and SKIN1004 skincare products, pamper your hands with luxurious lotion, and elevate your beauty routine with an Ulta makeup brush set.
To complete the experience, you'll also receive a pair of sparkling Lake & Grey diamanté stud earrings, a $25 Barnes & Noble gift card for your next great read, and a $10 Amazon gift card for a little something extra.
The perfect basket for relaxing, recharging, and treating yourself—you've earned it!
RETAIL VALUE $175
Let's Get Creative
Inspire your imagination with a basket designed for artists, doodlers, journalers, and creative minds of all ages! Packed with colorful supplies and fun accessories, this collection is perfect for hours of artistic expression.
Inside you'll find a wonderful assortment of Ooly and Artist's Loft colored pens, markers, crayons, colored pencils, and erasers, along with a sketchbook and coloring book to bring your ideas to life. Add a little extra fun with a mini disco light, a remote-controlled color-changing light, a stylish PopSocket, and a selection of colorful lip glosses.
This basket has everything you need to let your imagination shine!
RETAIL VALUE $125
A Slice of New Haven: The Great Apizza Challenge
Which legendary New Haven pizzeria earns your vote? Here's your chance to find out!
This delicious prize includes three $50 gift cards—one each to Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Sally's Apizza, and Zeneli Pizzeria—so you can sample some of Connecticut's most iconic pizza destinations and decide who serves the ultimate slice.
To complete your culinary adventure, you'll also enjoy a bottle of Italian wine, the perfect pairing for an authentic apizza tasting.
Gather your friends, compare your favorites, and settle the debate one slice at a time. Buon appetito!
RETAIL VALUE $180
Teen Trendsetter Basket
Packed with today's hottest brands and must-have accessories, this basket is the ultimate treat for the trendsetter in your life! Whether you're into beauty, fashion, self-care, or creativity, this collection has something to love.
Inside you'll find a Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace, Lauren Conrad jewelry set, Evry Jewels earrings, an Aerie half-zip hoodie, and a stylish cowboy mirror. Pamper yourself with Daisy body wash, a ME Bath set, Bubble Candle, Touchland hand sanitizer, Milk Makeup Jelly Blush, Tarte Lip & Charm Set, Sweet & Shimmer highlighter, and a Wet Brush.
To round it all out, enjoy a mini art kit, pen set, and a $10 Amazon gift card for a little extra shopping fun.
The perfect prize for teens and tweens who love fashion, beauty, creativity, and all the latest trends!
RETAIL VALUE $225
Beach Party on the Go
Take the party wherever summer leads you! Whether you're heading to the beach, the lake, a picnic, or a backyard gathering, this Martha Stewart Cooler is packed with everything you need for a day of fun in the sun.
Inside you'll find 12 coastal-inspired lobster plates, festive napkins, margarita kits, premium margarita mix, Jose Cuervo tequila, and Mid Fairfield CT Stars flip-flops for everyone—so your whole crew can celebrate in comfort and style.
Just pack the cooler, grab your friends, and you're ready for a perfect summer adventure.
RETAIL VALUE $200
Perfect Putt Practice Package
Sharpen your short game from the comfort of home with this Perfect Putt Practice Package! Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just getting started, this set has everything you need to build confidence on the greens.
The package includes a 9-foot roll-up putting mat, putter, Callaway golf towel, and Callaway golf balls—making it easy to practice your stroke anytime, indoors or out.
It's the perfect prize for golfers looking to lower their scores, have fun with family and friends, or simply keep their putting game in top form all year long.
RETAIL VALUE $230
Girls' Night In Basket
Cancel the plans and cue the laughter—everything you need for the ultimate girls' night is right here! Slip into the included cozy pajamas and a limited-edition Mid Fairfield CT Stars sweatshirt, pop the bubbly, and settle in for an unforgettable evening with your favorite people.
This fun-filled basket includes two bottles of Prosecco, the wildly entertaining Prosecco Pong game, Lilly Pulitzer coasters, a Lilly Pulitzer wine coaster, festive cocktail napkins, and all the cozy touches for the perfect night in.
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying time with friends, this basket is your invitation to relax, laugh, sip, and make memories.
RETAIL VLAUE $175
Dad's Turn: Grill & Chill Basket
Fire up the grill—it's Dad's turn to relax! This basket has everything needed for the perfect backyard cookout and game day celebration.
Inside you'll find a premium grilling tool set, New York Yankees lounge pants, a Mid Fairfield CT Stars T-shirt, 8 durable melamine plates, a $50 Snake River Farms gift card to pick up premium burgers, steaks, or other grilling favorites, and a 6-pack of Sam Adams beer to enjoy while manning the grill.
Whether he's hosting family and friends, watching the game, or perfecting his grilling skills, this package is the ultimate recipe for a great day. Fire up the grill, kick back, and enjoy—Dad's earned it!
RETAIL VALUE $185
Boston Fleet Fan Experience
Cheer on Boston's PWHL team with this Boston Fleet Fan Package! This prize includes four tickets to a Boston Fleet home game during the 2026–27 PWHL season, giving you and your crew the chance to experience the excitement of professional women's hockey live.
To complete your game-day experience, you'll also receive a cozy Boston Fleet logo winter beanie and four Boston Fleet phone wallet/card holders—perfect for showing your Fleet pride wherever you go.
Whether you're a lifelong hockey fan or discovering the excitement of the PWHL for the first time, this package is a fantastic way to experience one of the fastest-growing leagues in sports!
RETAIL VALUE $200
Après Golf Fiesta Basket
The round may be over, but the fun is just getting started! Kick back, relax, and toast a great day on the course with this festive Après Golf Fiesta Basket, packed with everything you need for the perfect post-round happy hour.
Mix up refreshing cocktails with Filthy Margarita Mix, Filthy Paloma Mix, and Jose Cuervo Tequila, then serve them over oversized golf ball-shaped ice cubes made with the included Golf Ball Ice Tray. Enjoy your drinks in the stylish cocktail glasses, and serve your favorite appetizers on the golf-themed paper plates with the coordinating cocktail napkins.
Whether you're celebrating a birdie, laughing about a missed putt, or simply enjoying good friends after a day on the course, this basket has everything you need to turn the 19th hole into your favorite gathering place. Cheers!
RETAIL VALUE $120
Keep Warm at the Rink
Long weekends at the rink just got a whole lot cozier! Bundle up with a Mid Fairfield CT Stars embroidered polar fleece blanket, a Mid Fairfield CT Stars Bauer insulated jacket (Men's Small/Petite—perfectly sized for many hockey moms!), and four HotHands hand warmers to keep the cold at bay.
RETAIL VALUE $150
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