Mid Fairfield CT Stars Golf Outing Raffle

FlightScope Mevo Golf Performance Package

Take your practice sessions to the next level with the FlightScope Mevo, one of golf's most popular portable launch monitors. Using Doppler radar technology, this pocket-sized device tracks 8 key performance metrics, including club head speed, ball speed, carry distance, spin rate, launch angle, smash factor, apex height, and flight time—all synced seamlessly to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Whether you're working on your swing, dialing in your distances, or simply looking to improve your game, the Mevo delivers tour-level insights wherever you practice.

As a bonus, this package also includes a sleeve of custom Mid Fairfield CT Stars golf balls, making it the perfect prize for any golfer and Mid Fairfield supporter.

Practice smarter. Play better. Win big!

RETAIL VALUE $370