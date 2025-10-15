MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER PRE SALE Association Tickets

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THIS is for the payment of the PRE-SALE CHILD tickets for cheer competition. You will receive the actual ticket on Tuesday October 22 when you pick them up. No Refunds This is for ASSOCIATION payments and tickets only.
THIS is for the payment of the PRE-SALE ADULT tickets for cheer competition. You will receive the actual ticket on Tuesday October 22 when you pick them up. No Refunds. This is for ASSOCIATION pre-sale tickets only
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