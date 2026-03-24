Mid Florida Senior All American Scholar Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Orlando, FL 32819, USA
Each Senior Scholar will be proudly sponsored by Mid Florida for this special event.
Please note: All scholars must still complete registration to secure their ticket. All Scholars must be accompanied by an adult.
Bring the whole family—siblings included—to celebrate! This ticket is for ages 3-10.
This is a very special evening to honor our Mid Florida scholar-athletes, and we look forward to celebrating together. To ensure proper planning for this special event, all registrations are final and non-refundable.
Children ages 11 and older will be charged at the adult rate.
We can’t wait to come together as a Mid Florida family to celebrate our scholar-athletes! Please keep in mind that, due to advance commitments for this special event, all registrations are final and non-refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!