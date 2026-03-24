MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

Hosted by

MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

About this event

Mid Florida Senior All American Scholar Banquet

Maggiano's 9101 International Dr #2400

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Scholar
Free

Each Senior Scholar will be proudly sponsored by Mid Florida for this special event.

Please note: All scholars must still complete registration to secure their ticket. All Scholars must be accompanied by an adult.

Kids Buffet Price (Ages 3-10)
$40

Bring the whole family—siblings included—to celebrate! This ticket is for ages 3-10.


This is a very special evening to honor our Mid Florida scholar-athletes, and we look forward to celebrating together. To ensure proper planning for this special event, all registrations are final and non-refundable.

Adults (children 11 and older)
$60

Children ages 11 and older will be charged at the adult rate.


We can’t wait to come together as a Mid Florida family to celebrate our scholar-athletes! Please keep in mind that, due to advance commitments for this special event, all registrations are final and non-refundable.

Add a donation for MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!