Mid-Michigan Honor Flight's Mission 25 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a memorable evening of Southern Hospitality. Enjoy crispy golden fried chicken, classic Southern sides, fresh cornbread, sweet tea, and a delicious dessert while supporting our heroes who have served out country. The Candied Yam has two locations in Grand Rapids. Value $250
Starting bid
Enjoy with your family this basket filled with treats and fun games. It includes Game night basket, Poker Game, Spoons, Deluxe Pit game, Yahtzee, Balderdash, Cribbage, Chess, Uno, popcorn & assorted candy. Value $100
Starting bid
You are bidding on a 14 piece cutlery set make of stainless steel. This set also includes a cutting board. Value $30
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Wine Basket which includes green napkins, 2 stemless wine glasses, corkscrew, set of wine-stoppers, rechargeable Electric wine gift set, 2 bottles, an Outlander Red wine and a Scarlet Path Zinfandel. Value $100
Starting bid
This beautiful walnut wood slab clock was hand crafted by one of Veteran Honorees, Mr. Dale Payne. Value $150
Starting bid
This beautiful maple wood slab clock was hand crafted by one of Veteran Honorees, Mr. Dale Payne. Value $200
Starting bid
A stunning piece of walnut wood transformed into a beautiful wall clock. Don't miss this one. Value $200
Starting bid
Enjoy your bourbon or whiskey using this etched glass decanter and glass set featuring the opening lines from the Constitution of the United States. Value $75
Starting bid
The is a fully guided whitetail doe hunt for 1 doe. To be taken in the fall of 2026. PK Ranch is located in the Lewiston Area. Value $600
Starting bid
The is a fully guided whitetail doe hunt for 1 doe. To be taken in the fall of 2026. PK Ranch is located in the Lewiston Area. Value $600
Starting bid
This beautiful colorful flower print Vera Bradley Hand Bag is just begging for you to take it home. Bid now and it could be yours! Value $85
Starting bid
This Vera Bradley Little Hipster bag comes complete with a Lanyard and a zip ID. Bid now and it could be yours. Value $78
Starting bid
A very colorful print is present on this Vera Bradley Small Tote bag. Features a Zip ID pouch as well. Value $83
Starting bid
Travel in style with this Vera Bradley Hanging Organizer with a 4 piece Cosmetic Bag. Value $138.
Starting bid
A stylish backpack from Lovevook. Features a protective laptop spot for your on the road meetings. Included is a 12oz insulated can holder. Value $64
Starting bid
Highly desired bottle of Eagle Rare Bourbon. This is a 750ml bottle. Minimum retail in Michigan is $44.99. Hard to find at that price.
Starting bid
Your are bidding on a bottled in bond Old Fitzgerald 7 year old Bourbon Minimum retail in Michigan is $59.99
Starting bid
This is a perfect item for that puzzle aficionado in your life. Value $150
Starting bid
Keep your collection secure in the ProSteel® Swing 'N' Slide 24-Gun High Security E-Lock Container. Load up to 24 long guns inside the high security container, as well as ammo and accessories on the upper shelf. The interior is lined to protect your investments. One of the more exciting features is a built-in, key-lockable internal shelf vault perfect for securing ammo, accessories, and valuables. When the high security container is loaded, close the 13-gauge steel door, the edges of which conceal entirely in the high security container's 16-gauge steel body. Turn the 5-spoke mini handle and engage the electronic lock. The hardened steel latches connect the top and bottom of the door to hold tight against would-be intruders. Interior: 58.9"H x 21.1"W x 15.5"D. Weight: 173 lbs.
This item includes a pass for 4 people to visit Jay's & Webber Wildlife and Education Center located in Clare, MI.
Value $500
Starting bid
Hand crafted Mitten Chairs with an Upper Peninsula Table. These will be the talk of the neighborhood when you post the winning bid. Value $450
Starting bid
This voucher will provide you with a round of golf for 4 at any of the Gull Lake View Golf courses, including the award winning Stoatin Brae course. Value $400 - $600 depending on course played.
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or your significant other with this complete day spa in a basket. Guaranteed to make it a very good day. Value $125
Starting bid
Everything you need to enjoy the birds around us in your back yard. Includes: Hummingbird feeds, Bee house, Hanging bird feeder, assorted bird foods and more.. Value $75
Starting bid
Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.
Starting bid
Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.
Starting bid
Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.
Starting bid
Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.
Starting bid
3.5 ft x 4.5 ft handmade blanket, eagle wreath, decorative garland, 2 patriotic signs, wristbands, and garden flag. Value $175
Starting bid
To fully planted planters. Perfect for your front porch. Value $70
Starting bid
Brunch and bubbly! Bubbly and a $25 gift card to Bunch House. Located at 820 Forest Hills Ave.
Starting bid
One haircut from Sonya at MGB Salon & Spa woth various products. Value $110
Starting bid
Celebrate Mother's day with flowers and get this $50 gift card from Daylily Floral. Located at 6744 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids. Value $50
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket of books, candles and wine while reading in a relaxing spot. Value $80
Starting bid
3 BottlesBooboo Wine and Tastefully Simple products. Value $75
Starting bid
2 $25 Gift Cards to Cascade Roadhouse. Located at 681 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids. Value $50
Starting bid
Various car cleaning accessories/supplies and 2 one-month car wash passes at Tommy's Car Wash. Value $100
Starting bid
Each is a 4 person pass for games and attractions, pizza and pasta buffet, and drinks up to 3 hours. Value each certificate $136. Total Value $408
Starting bid
This certificate is good at any course at the Grand Traverse Resort. No exceptions on course, days or expiration date. Certificate good through end of season 2027. Value $600
Starting bid
This certificate is good for 1 nights lodging, 18 holes of golf for 2 at any of 5 courses at Shanty Creek. Value $600
Starting bid
A foursome for golf at one of Michigan's premiere courses, Tullymore. Value $660
Starting bid
A foursome for golf at Water Edge in Fremont. This is formally a private course built by Gerber. Value $200
Starting bid
4 tickets a Grand Rapids Griffins Game and 4 tickets to a Grand Rapids Rise Volleyball Match. Redeemable for any date in the 2026-27 season. Value $292
Starting bid
This certificate is good for 6 flights of 3 wines at the Chateau Chantal in Traverse City. Expires May 2, 2027. Value $90
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!