Hosted by

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight's Mission 25 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5700 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, USA

Dinner for 10 at the Candied Yam item
Dinner for 10 at the Candied Yam
$100

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a memorable evening of Southern Hospitality. Enjoy crispy golden fried chicken, classic Southern sides, fresh cornbread, sweet tea, and a delicious dessert while supporting our heroes who have served out country. The Candied Yam has two locations in Grand Rapids. Value $250

Family Night Game Basket item
Family Night Game Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy with your family this basket filled with treats and fun games. It includes Game night basket, Poker Game, Spoons, Deluxe Pit game, Yahtzee, Balderdash, Cribbage, Chess, Uno, popcorn & assorted candy. Value $100


Cutlery Butcher Block Set w/cutting board item
Cutlery Butcher Block Set w/cutting board
$10

Starting bid

You are bidding on a 14 piece cutlery set make of stainless steel. This set also includes a cutting board. Value $30

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$30

Starting bid

You are bidding on a Wine Basket which includes green napkins, 2 stemless wine glasses, corkscrew, set of wine-stoppers, rechargeable Electric wine gift set, 2 bottles, an Outlander Red wine and a Scarlet Path Zinfandel. Value $100

Wood Wall Clock item
Wood Wall Clock
$75

Starting bid

This beautiful walnut wood slab clock was hand crafted by one of Veteran Honorees, Mr. Dale Payne. Value $150

Wood Wall Clock item
Wood Wall Clock
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful maple wood slab clock was hand crafted by one of Veteran Honorees, Mr. Dale Payne. Value $200

Stunning wood slab wall clock. item
Stunning wood slab wall clock.
$100

Starting bid

A stunning piece of walnut wood transformed into a beautiful wall clock. Don't miss this one. Value $200

We the People Whiskey Decanter and Glass set item
We the People Whiskey Decanter and Glass set
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy your bourbon or whiskey using this etched glass decanter and glass set featuring the opening lines from the Constitution of the United States. Value $75

PK Ranch Whitetail Doe Hunt item
PK Ranch Whitetail Doe Hunt
$250

Starting bid

The is a fully guided whitetail doe hunt for 1 doe. To be taken in the fall of 2026. PK Ranch is located in the Lewiston Area. Value $600

PK Ranch Whitetail Doe Hunt item
PK Ranch Whitetail Doe Hunt
$250

Starting bid

The is a fully guided whitetail doe hunt for 1 doe. To be taken in the fall of 2026. PK Ranch is located in the Lewiston Area. Value $600

Vera Bradley Mandy Hand Bag item
Vera Bradley Mandy Hand Bag
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful colorful flower print Vera Bradley Hand Bag is just begging for you to take it home. Bid now and it could be yours! Value $85

Vera Bradley Little Hipster, Zip ID & Lanyard item
Vera Bradley Little Hipster, Zip ID & Lanyard
$50

Starting bid

This Vera Bradley Little Hipster bag comes complete with a Lanyard and a zip ID. Bid now and it could be yours. Value $78

Vera Bradley Small Trimmed Tote & Zip ID item
Vera Bradley Small Trimmed Tote & Zip ID
$50

Starting bid

A very colorful print is present on this Vera Bradley Small Tote bag. Features a Zip ID pouch as well. Value $83

Vera Bradley Hanging Organizer & 4-piece Cosmetic Bag item
Vera Bradley Hanging Organizer & 4-piece Cosmetic Bag
$100

Starting bid

Travel in style with this Vera Bradley Hanging Organizer with a 4 piece Cosmetic Bag. Value $138.

Lovevook Laptop Backpack & Brumate Insulated “Cold” 12oz Can item
Lovevook Laptop Backpack & Brumate Insulated “Cold” 12oz Can
$35

Starting bid

A stylish backpack from Lovevook. Features a protective laptop spot for your on the road meetings. Included is a 12oz insulated can holder. Value $64

Eagle Rare Single Barrel Bourbon 10 Yr item
Eagle Rare Single Barrel Bourbon 10 Yr
$30

Starting bid

Highly desired bottle of Eagle Rare Bourbon. This is a 750ml bottle. Minimum retail in Michigan is $44.99. Hard to find at that price.

Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Bourbon 7 yr item
Old Fitzgerald Bottled in Bond Bourbon 7 yr
$40

Starting bid

Your are bidding on a bottled in bond Old Fitzgerald 7 year old Bourbon Minimum retail in Michigan is $59.99

Deluxe Puzzle board with an assortment of puzzless item
Deluxe Puzzle board with an assortment of puzzless
$75

Starting bid

This is a perfect item for that puzzle aficionado in your life. Value $150

ProSteel Gun Safe HSCA 24 item
ProSteel Gun Safe HSCA 24 item
ProSteel Gun Safe HSCA 24
$250

Starting bid

Keep your collection secure in the ProSteel® Swing 'N' Slide 24-Gun High Security E-Lock Container. Load up to 24 long guns inside the high security container, as well as ammo and accessories on the upper shelf. The interior is lined to protect your investments. One of the more exciting features is a built-in, key-lockable internal shelf vault perfect for securing ammo, accessories, and valuables. When the high security container is loaded, close the 13-gauge steel door, the edges of which conceal entirely in the high security container's 16-gauge steel body. Turn the 5-spoke mini handle and engage the electronic lock. The hardened steel latches connect the top and bottom of the door to hold tight against would-be intruders. Interior: 58.9"H x 21.1"W x 15.5"D. Weight: 173 lbs.

  • Holds up to 24 long guns
  • Electronic lock
  • Key-lockable built-in internal shelf vault for ammo, accessories, and valuables
  • 5-spoke mini handle
  • 13-gauge steel door
  • 16-gauge steel body
  • Edges concealed entirely in the safe body
  • Hardened steel latches connect the top and bottom of the door
  • Lined interior to protect against abrasions

This item includes a pass for 4 people to visit Jay's & Webber Wildlife and Education Center located in Clare, MI.
Value $500

Michigan Wood Chairs and Table item
Michigan Wood Chairs and Table
$300

Starting bid

Hand crafted Mitten Chairs with an Upper Peninsula Table. These will be the talk of the neighborhood when you post the winning bid. Value $450

Golf for 4 at the Gull Lake View Golf Resort item
Golf for 4 at the Gull Lake View Golf Resort
$200

Starting bid

This voucher will provide you with a round of golf for 4 at any of the Gull Lake View Golf courses, including the award winning Stoatin Brae course. Value $400 - $600 depending on course played.

Day Spa Basket item
Day Spa Basket
$75

Starting bid

Pamper yourself or your significant other with this complete day spa in a basket. Guaranteed to make it a very good day. Value $125

Bird Lover Basket item
Bird Lover Basket
$40

Starting bid

Everything you need to enjoy the birds around us in your back yard. Includes: Hummingbird feeds, Bee house, Hanging bird feeder, assorted bird foods and more.. Value $75

Wood Round Covered Box item
Wood Round Covered Box
$30

Starting bid

Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.

Wood Stem Goblet item
Wood Stem Goblet
$20

Starting bid

Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.

Wooden Bowel with inlays item
Wooden Bowel with inlays
$40

Starting bid

Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.

Wood Long Stem Wine Glass item
Wood Long Stem Wine Glass
$20

Starting bid

Hand crafted Wood Art Furnishing from Gary Newman of Traverse City.

Patriotic Bundle item
Patriotic Bundle
$100

Starting bid

3.5 ft x 4.5 ft handmade blanket, eagle wreath, decorative garland, 2 patriotic signs, wristbands, and garden flag. Value $175

Two beautiful matching planters item
Two beautiful matching planters
$40

Starting bid

To fully planted planters. Perfect for your front porch. Value $70

Brunch and Bubbly item
Brunch and Bubbly
$30

Starting bid

Brunch and bubbly! Bubbly and a $25 gift card to Bunch House. Located at 820 Forest Hills Ave.

Hair Care Day item
Hair Care Day
$50

Starting bid

One haircut from Sonya at MGB Salon & Spa woth various products. Value $110

Daylily Floral item
Daylily Floral
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate Mother's day with flowers and get this $50 gift card from Daylily Floral. Located at 6744 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids. Value $50

The joy of Reading item
The joy of Reading
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket of books, candles and wine while reading in a relaxing spot. Value $80

Wine and Tastefully Simple Basket item
Wine and Tastefully Simple Basket
$30

Starting bid

3 BottlesBooboo Wine and Tastefully Simple products. Value $75

Cascade Roadhouse Gift Cards item
Cascade Roadhouse Gift Cards
$30

Starting bid

2 $25 Gift Cards to Cascade Roadhouse. Located at 681 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids. Value $50

Auto Car Care item
Auto Car Care
$60

Starting bid

Various car cleaning accessories/supplies and 2 one-month car wash passes at Tommy's Car Wash. Value $100

Craig's Cruisers Certificates item
Craig's Cruisers Certificates
$200

Starting bid

Each is a 4 person pass for games and attractions, pizza and pasta buffet, and drinks up to 3 hours. Value each certificate $136. Total Value $408

4 Rounds of Golf item
4 Rounds of Golf
$200

Starting bid

This certificate is good at any course at the Grand Traverse Resort. No exceptions on course, days or expiration date. Certificate good through end of season 2027. Value $600

Shanty Creek Golf Package item
Shanty Creek Golf Package
$300

Starting bid

This certificate is good for 1 nights lodging, 18 holes of golf for 2 at any of 5 courses at Shanty Creek. Value $600

Tullymore Golf Foursome item
Tullymore Golf Foursome
$300

Starting bid

A foursome for golf at one of Michigan's premiere courses, Tullymore. Value $660

Waters Edge Golf Foursome item
Waters Edge Golf Foursome
$100

Starting bid

A foursome for golf at Water Edge in Fremont. This is formally a private course built by Gerber. Value $200

Grand Rapids Griffins and Rise Tickets item
Grand Rapids Griffins and Rise Tickets
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets a Grand Rapids Griffins Game and 4 tickets to a Grand Rapids Rise Volleyball Match. Redeemable for any date in the 2026-27 season. Value $292

Chateau Chantal Gift Certificate item
Chateau Chantal Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

This certificate is good for 6 flights of 3 wines at the Chateau Chantal in Traverse City. Expires May 2, 2027. Value $90

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!