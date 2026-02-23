Mid-Michigan Honor Flight's Mission 25 Silent Auction

Keep your collection secure in the ProSteel® Swing 'N' Slide 24-Gun High Security E-Lock Container. Load up to 24 long guns inside the high security container, as well as ammo and accessories on the upper shelf. The interior is lined to protect your investments. One of the more exciting features is a built-in, key-lockable internal shelf vault perfect for securing ammo, accessories, and valuables. When the high security container is loaded, close the 13-gauge steel door, the edges of which conceal entirely in the high security container's 16-gauge steel body. Turn the 5-spoke mini handle and engage the electronic lock. The hardened steel latches connect the top and bottom of the door to hold tight against would-be intruders. Interior: 58.9"H x 21.1"W x 15.5"D. Weight: 173 lbs.

Holds up to 24 long guns

Electronic lock

Key-lockable built-in internal shelf vault for ammo, accessories, and valuables

5-spoke mini handle

13-gauge steel door

16-gauge steel body

Edges concealed entirely in the safe body

Hardened steel latches connect the top and bottom of the door

Lined interior to protect against abrasions

This item includes a pass for 4 people to visit Jay's & Webber Wildlife and Education Center located in Clare, MI.

Value $500