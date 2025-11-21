Mid-Minnesota K9's Shop

Mid-Minnesota K9 Inc

Free K9 Cali Plush with $50 K9 Medical Fund Donation item
Free K9 Cali Plush with $50 K9 Medical Fund Donation
$50

When you make a donation of $50 to our K9 Medical Fund, we'll send you a free, limited edition plush of your favorite Mid-MN K9! While supplies last!


Our volunteer handlers cover the cost of their working dog's medical care. Our K9 Medical Fund helps offset expenses for caring for the wellbeing of our K9 partners!

