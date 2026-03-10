Hosted by

Mid-ohio Foodbank

Mid-Ohio Food Collective - AEP Ohio Silent Auction

Pick-up location

700 Morrison Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230, USA

Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #1 item
Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #1
$20

Starting bid

Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #1

Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #2 item
Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #2
$20

Starting bid

Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #2

Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #3 item
Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #3
$20

Starting bid

Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #3

Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #4 item
Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #4
$20

Starting bid

Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #4

Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #5 item
Gahanna 700 Parking Spot #5
$20

Starting bid

Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #5

Josh Johnson - Front Row Loge Seats (7/31) item
Josh Johnson - Front Row Loge Seats (7/31)
$50

Starting bid

Two front row of Loge center section (Loge C Row A) tickets to the Friday, July 31, 2026 10pm show at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio.


100% of the proceeds donated to the MOFC

Face Value: $175


Tickets will be picked up at Will Call

May 24th Clippers vs. Bats 1:05pm Tickets item
May 24th Clippers vs. Bats 1:05pm Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Section 12, Seats 3, 4, 5 and 6 located directly behind home plate. Access to Tansky Club. ****Since this game is before the end of the overall auction, the winner will be determined on May 23rd at 5pm and tickets emailed.

June 21st Clippers vs. Rail Riders 1:05pm Tickets item
June 21st Clippers vs. Rail Riders 1:05pm Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Section 12, Seats 3, 4, 5 and 6 located directly behind home plate. Access to Tansky Club.

July 18th Clippers vs. Indians 7:05pm Tickets item
July 18th Clippers vs. Indians 7:05pm Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Section 12, Seats 3, 4, 5 and 6 located directly behind home plate. Access to Tansky Club.

Saturday Air Show: 4 Tickets and Parking Pass item
Saturday Air Show: 4 Tickets and Parking Pass
$25

Starting bid

You will receive four general admission tickets and one parking pass for Saturday electronically via Event Sprout.


Value: $225


Saturday: Gates open at 1:00 PM, flying begins around 3:30 PM, and the evening concludes with a pyrotechnics show!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!