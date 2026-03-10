Mid-Ohio Food Collective - AEP Ohio Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #1
Starting bid
Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #2
Starting bid
Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #3
Starting bid
Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #4
Starting bid
Reserved Parking Spot June 2026 through May 2027. Marked on the map as spot #5
Starting bid
Two front row of Loge center section (Loge C Row A) tickets to the Friday, July 31, 2026 10pm show at the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio.
100% of the proceeds donated to the MOFC
Face Value: $175
Tickets will be picked up at Will Call
Starting bid
Section 12, Seats 3, 4, 5 and 6 located directly behind home plate. Access to Tansky Club. ****Since this game is before the end of the overall auction, the winner will be determined on May 23rd at 5pm and tickets emailed.
Starting bid
Section 12, Seats 3, 4, 5 and 6 located directly behind home plate. Access to Tansky Club.
Starting bid
Section 12, Seats 3, 4, 5 and 6 located directly behind home plate. Access to Tansky Club.
Starting bid
You will receive four general admission tickets and one parking pass for Saturday electronically via Event Sprout.
Value: $225
Saturday: Gates open at 1:00 PM, flying begins around 3:30 PM, and the evening concludes with a pyrotechnics show!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!