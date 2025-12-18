Mid-South CPOA Dues

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on:
Our Annual Membership is a yearly investment that secures your place in the Mid-South CPOA for a full twelve months. It offers an unbroken, year-long connection to the brotherhood and sisterhood of the CPO Mess with the convenience of a single payment. This is more than a membership; it's a powerful statement of your commitment for the year, enabling our continuing mission to guide and mentor generations of Sailors and Chiefs to come.
Renews monthly
Our Monthly Membership is a flexible commitment that maintains your active place in the Mid-South CPOA. It provides a continuous, convenient connection to the brotherhood and sisterhood of the CPO Mess through automated monthly contributions. This is more than a membership; it's a consistent statement of support. Your monthly dues provide the steady foundation we rely on to guide and mentor generations of Sailors and Chiefs to come.
No expiration
Our Lifetime Membership is a one-time investment that solidifies your place in the Mid-South CPOA forever. No more renewals, no more annual dues—just an unbroken, lifelong connection to the brotherhood and sisterhood of the CPO Mess. This is more than a membership; it's a testament to your enduring legacy and a powerful statement of support that will help guide and mentor generations of Sailors and Chiefs to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!