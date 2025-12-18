MID SOUTH CHIEF PETTY OFFICER ASSOCIATION

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MID SOUTH CHIEF PETTY OFFICER ASSOCIATION

About the memberships

Mid-South CPOA Dues

Annual Dues
$100

Renews yearly on:

Our Annual Membership is a yearly investment that secures your place in the Mid-South CPOA for a full twelve months. It offers an unbroken, year-long connection to the brotherhood and sisterhood of the CPO Mess with the convenience of a single payment. This is more than a membership; it's a powerful statement of your commitment for the year, enabling our continuing mission to guide and mentor generations of Sailors and Chiefs to come.

Monthly Dues
$10

Renews monthly

Our Monthly Membership is a flexible commitment that maintains your active place in the Mid-South CPOA. It provides a continuous, convenient connection to the brotherhood and sisterhood of the CPO Mess through automated monthly contributions. This is more than a membership; it's a consistent statement of support. Your monthly dues provide the steady foundation we rely on to guide and mentor generations of Sailors and Chiefs to come.

Lifetime (Retired CPOs ONLY)
$300

No expiration

Our Lifetime Membership is a one-time investment that solidifies your place in the Mid-South CPOA forever. No more renewals, no more annual dues—just an unbroken, lifelong connection to the brotherhood and sisterhood of the CPO Mess. This is more than a membership; it's a testament to your enduring legacy and a powerful statement of support that will help guide and mentor generations of Sailors and Chiefs to come.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!