Mid-South IEC

Hosted by

Mid-South IEC

About this event

Sales closed

Mid-South IEC Topgolf Tournament

3450 S Germantown Rd

Memphis, TN 38119, USA

General Admission
$200

Enjoy the tournament and dinner buffet (ticket includes one player). You will be paired with other participants to form a foursome when possible.

Team Admission
$850

Enjoy the tournament, dinner buffet, and personal bay (Ticket is for 4 players).

Buffet Ticket
$35

Not interested in playing but want to network and eat good food? This ticket covers the buffet for 1 person only.

Benefit Package Holder
Free

If you purchased a benefits package and are choosing to attend this event, select this option.

*Be sure to add the number of tickets for the number of players attending (maximum of 4 tickets).

Platinum partners have access to ALL events.

Gold & Silver partners have limited access.

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