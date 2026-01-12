Mid-South IEC Topgolf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy the tournament and dinner buffet (ticket includes one player). You will be paired with other participants to form a foursome when possible.
Enjoy the tournament, dinner buffet, and personal bay (Ticket is for 4 players).
Not interested in playing but want to network and eat good food? This ticket covers the buffet for 1 person only.
If you purchased a benefits package and are choosing to attend this event, select this option.
*Be sure to add the number of tickets for the number of players attending (maximum of 4 tickets).
Platinum partners have access to ALL events.
Gold & Silver partners have limited access.
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