NSA Mid-South Navy Ball Committee

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NSA Mid-South Navy Ball Committee

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Mid-South Navy Ball

45 S 2nd St

Memphis, TN 38103, USA

Add a donation for NSA Mid-South Navy Ball Committee

$

E7-O3 (&Guest)
$45

This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.

O4 & Above/GS-8 & Up (& Guest)
$60

This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.

Drink Ticket
$6

This ticket is good for one drink of choice at the event. Save money and enjoy the night- buy your drink tickets now!

E5-E6/GS-7 & Below (& Guest)
$35

This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.

E1-E4 & Guest
$25

This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.

DOD Civilians/Retired Military (& Guest)
$60

This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.

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