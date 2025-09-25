Mid-South Navy Ball

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This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.
This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.
This ticket is good for one drink of choice at the event. Save money and enjoy the night- buy your drink tickets now!
This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.
This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.
This ticket grants access to the entire evening program- including dinner, ceremony, entertainment, and dancing-as we celebrate the proud legacy of the U. S. Navy. Each ticket admits one person. Please purchase an additional ticket for any guests.
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