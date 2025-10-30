Mid Winter Encampment (MWE2026)

Minimum of 2 days rental is required. Anything less will be forfeited.





EXHIBITORS AGREEMENT

The following terms will establish marketing privileges for all vendors or exhibitors:

1. Cost of lease space for all vendors is $100.00 per day for each table with a minimum of two days being paid in advance.

2. Vendors are responsible for keeping lease space clean at all times and for leaving lease space clean at the end of the event .

3. All vendors with a Lease Agreement shall have the right to market their merchandise during the Mid-Winter Encampment.

4. The allocation of Lease space shall be flexible and non-guaranteed.

5. Vendors will be subject to the rules established by the hotel for Exhibitors.

6. General Grand Council of the Holy Empire will not assume responsibility for lost, stolen or damaged goods of the vendor.

7. General Grand Council of the Holy Empire will not assume responsibility for securing or storing vendor’s merchandise.

8. General Grand Council of the Holy Empire reserves the right to revoke any Lease Agreement before or during the Mid-Winter Encampment.



