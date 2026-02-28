Middle School Mavericks Pro-Climber Q&A

About this event
Come listen to professional rock climbers discuss their lives and careers. The Q&A session is part of the bigger “Peak Potential: Middle School Mavericks & Pro Adventures” event hosted by Movement Baker. The event is a one-night experience designed to open new doors for middle school students with limited opportunities. During this part of the event, middle schoolers will lead a Questions and Answers session with the climbers.
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