Middle School Prorated 2025

Administration Fee
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Administration Fee, one-time fee required upon joining the club

Spring Prorated Full Membership
$900

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Joining April 1 - June 30th Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

Summer Prorated Full Membership
$630

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Joining July 1 - September 30th Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

Fall Prorated Full Membership
$410

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Joining October 1 - December 31st Full Membership, annual prorated Provides participation in a fully coached program

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing