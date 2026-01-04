Allatoona Rowing Association

Offered by

Allatoona Rowing Association

About the memberships

Middle School Prorated 2026

Administration Fee
$100

No expiration

Administration Fee, one-time fee required upon joining the club

Spring Prorated Full Membership
$900

Valid until February 25, 2027

Joining April 1 - June 30th
Full Membership, annual prorated
Provides participation in a fully coached program

Summer Prorated Full Membership
$630

Valid until February 25, 2027

Joining July 1 - September 30th
Full Membership, annual prorated
Provides participation in a fully coached program

Fall Prorated Full Membership
$410

Valid until February 25, 2027

Joining October 1 - December 31st
Full Membership, annual prorated
Provides participation in a fully coached program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!