Middleburg Underground Social Club - May 22, 2026

Please inquire with Linda Huntington at [email protected]





Your evening will include dedicated bottle service, attentive hosts, and a prime vantage point of the dance floor, allowing you to soak in the energy of the night while relaxing in your beautifully appointed space.





Your group will enjoy a reserved lounge area for up to 10 seated guests, with space for a few more friends to mingle nearby.

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The VIP Velvet Rope Lounge functions as an event supporter, and the portion of your contribution over the fair market value of goods and services received is tax-deductible. A receipt will be provided indicating the FMV of the VIP experience and the portion of your payment that may be considered a charitable contribution.