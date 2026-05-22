Middleburg Underground Social Club - May 22, 2026

About this event
Your general admission ticket includes entry into the hottest dance hall party in town, along with 1 large gourmet pretzel from The Preppy Pretzel.
*Full bar is available for purchase
Please inquire with Linda Huntington at [email protected]
Your evening will include dedicated bottle service, attentive hosts, and a prime vantage point of the dance floor, allowing you to soak in the energy of the night while relaxing in your beautifully appointed space.
Your group will enjoy a reserved lounge area for up to 10 seated guests, with space for a few more friends to mingle nearby.
The VIP Velvet Rope Lounge functions as an event supporter, and the portion of your contribution over the fair market value of goods and services received is tax-deductible. A receipt will be provided indicating the FMV of the VIP experience and the portion of your payment that may be considered a charitable contribution.
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