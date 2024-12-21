Middletown Historical Society Of Middletown Delaware
About the memberships
Middletown Historical Society Memberships 2025
Individual Membership
$10
Valid until February 25, 2027
Individual members enjoy free access to our research room, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore historical documents and archives. Additionally, members receive our quarterly newsletter, keeping them informed about the latest Society news, events, and historical insights. It’s a great way to stay connected to Middletown’s rich history while supporting the preservation of our community’s heritage.
Individual members enjoy free access to our research room, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore historical documents and archives. Additionally, members receive our quarterly newsletter, keeping them informed about the latest Society news, events, and historical insights. It’s a great way to stay connected to Middletown’s rich history while supporting the preservation of our community’s heritage.
Family Membership
$20
Valid until February 25, 2027
A family membership is for two adults in a household and up to 4 children under the age of 18.
Family members enjoy free access to our research room, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore historical documents and archives. Additionally, members receive our quarterly newsletter, keeping them informed about the latest Society news, events, and historical insights. It’s a great way to stay connected to Middletown’s rich history while supporting the preservation of our community’s heritage.
A family membership is for two adults in a household and up to 4 children under the age of 18.
Family members enjoy free access to our research room, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore historical documents and archives. Additionally, members receive our quarterly newsletter, keeping them informed about the latest Society news, events, and historical insights. It’s a great way to stay connected to Middletown’s rich history while supporting the preservation of our community’s heritage.
Add a donation for Middletown Historical Society Of Middletown Delaware
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!