Middletown Historical Society Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until June 9, 2027
Individual members enjoy free access to our research room, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore historical documents and archives. Additionally, members receive our quarterly newsletter, keeping them informed about the latest Society news, events, and historical insights. It’s a great way to stay connected to Middletown’s rich history while supporting the preservation of our community’s heritage.
Valid until June 9, 2027
A family membership is for two adults in a household and up to 4 children under the age of 18.
Family members enjoy free access to our research room, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore historical documents and archives. Additionally, members receive our quarterly newsletter, keeping them informed about the latest Society news, events, and historical insights. It’s a great way to stay connected to Middletown’s rich history while supporting the preservation of our community’s heritage.
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