2026 Mideast Chapter of the WOCN Society Educational Symposium Vendor/ Sponsorship Opportunities

Benefits:

The sponsor can provide a speaker for 40 minute presentation, including 5 minutes for introductions and product information or hands -on activity of their choice. Total of 45 additional minutes with the attendees.





Topic to be approved by the planning committee. Any speaker expenses are to be paid by the sponsor.





Menu and onsite logistics to be handled by the Mideast Chapter and the venue.





Prime vendor location.





Signage on food and beverage tables.





Sponsors can provide branded items to be placed on tables for attendees.





Sponsors may strategically place representatives throughout the room, if they choose.





Full registration list of attendees' post- conference.





Marketing Exposure:

Company logo will be placed on the conference website identified as 2026 Diamond Sponsor throughout 2026.

Logo displayed in digital conference brochure.

Logo shown in multimedia presentation during all breaks and welcome remarks.

Logo placed on conference email marketing funnel to over 600 Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care Nurses. Average of 15 emails/communication blitzes/Facebook and LinkedIn posts over a 3 month period.



