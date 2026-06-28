2026 Mideast Chapter of the WOCN Society Educational Symposium Vendor/ Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
1 table
2 representative badges
2 chairs
2 representative badges
2 chairs
Benefits:
The sponsor can provide a speaker for 40 minute presentation, including 5 minutes for introductions and product information or hands -on activity of their choice. Total of 45 additional minutes with the attendees.
Topic to be approved by the planning committee. Any speaker expenses are to be paid by the sponsor.
Menu and onsite logistics to be handled by the Mideast Chapter and the venue.
Prime vendor location.
Signage on food and beverage tables.
Sponsors can provide branded items to be placed on tables for attendees.
Sponsors may strategically place representatives throughout the room, if they choose.
Full registration list of attendees' post- conference.
Marketing Exposure:
Company logo will be placed on the conference website identified as 2026 Diamond Sponsor throughout 2026.
Logo displayed in digital conference brochure.
Logo shown in multimedia presentation during all breaks and welcome remarks.
Logo placed on conference email marketing funnel to over 600 Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care Nurses. Average of 15 emails/communication blitzes/Facebook and LinkedIn posts over a 3 month period.
Benefits:
Prime Location
Signage on food and beverage tables
Full registration list of attendees' post-conference
Marketing exposure:
Logo on Mideast Chapter conference website identified as Platinum Sponsor throughout 2026.
Logo displayed in digital conference brochure.
Logo shown in multimedia presentation during all breaks and welcome remarks.
Logo placed on conference email marketing funnel to over 600 Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care Nurses. Average of 15 email/communication blitzes/Facebook and LinkedIn posts over a 3 month period.
Benefits:
Prime location
Signage on food and beverage tables
Full registration list of attendees' post conference
Marketing Exposure:
Logo on Mideast Chapter conference website identified as Gold Sponsor throughout 2026.
Logo displayed in digital conference brochure.
Logo shown in multimedia presentation during all breaks and welcome remarks.
Logo placed on conference email marketing funnel to over 600 Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care Nurses. Average of 15 email/communication blitzes/Facebook and LinkedIn posts over a 3 month period.
If you are unable to attend and you want to get your samples to the attendees, ship 125-150 samples/ brochures and they will be available at registration or placed in the tote bags.
A quality tote to be given to each attendee at the registration desk. Tote may include the Mideast Chapter Conference logo and/ or your company logo. Sponsor to donate 150 totes and have them shipped to Lisa Berning, Director 3, Conference Planning.
Benefits:
Logo on Mideast Chapter conference website throughout 2026.
Logo displayed in digital conference brochure.
Logo shown in multimedia presentation during all breaks, welcome remarks, and meals.
Logo placed on conference email marketing funnel to over 600 Chapter Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care Nurses.
Average of 15 email/communication blitzes over a 3 month period.
Lanyards to be given to each attendee to hold a name tag for the day. Lanyard to be handed out at registration. Lanyard can feature the company name/logo. Sponsor to donate 150+ lanyards and have them shipped directly to Lisa Berning, MEC Director 3.
Benefits:
Logo on Mideast Chapter Conference website.
Logo displayed in digital conference brochure throughout 2026.
Logo shown in multimedia presentation during all breaks and welcome remarks.
Logo placed on conference email marketing funnel to over 600 Chapter Wound, Ostomy, Continence and Foot Care Nurses.
Average of 15 email/communication blitzes over a 3 month period.
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