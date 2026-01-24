Midland Arts Association's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 19, 2027
For currently enrolled students who want to stay connected to Midland’s creative community. Includes member updates, event access, and student-friendly opportunities.
Valid until February 19, 2027
For artists, patrons, and arts supporters. Enjoy member communications, access to exhibitions and events, and the satisfaction of supporting the arts in Midland.
Valid until February 19, 2027
For two adults at the same address who want to support local arts together. Includes shared member benefits and event access for both members.
Valid until February 19, 2027
For those who love the arts and want to give a little extra. Includes all Individual Member benefits while providing additional support for MAA programs.
Valid until February 19, 2027
For committed supporters who help sustain exhibitions, educational programming, and community outreach throughout the year.
Valid until February 19, 2027
For generous donors who play a key role in advancing Midland Arts Association initiatives, special events, and artist opportunities.
Valid until February 19, 2027
For leading champions of the arts. Patron Members provide critical support for MAA’s mission and receive special recognition for their impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!