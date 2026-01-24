Midland Arts Association's Memberships

Midland Arts Association

Student
$25

Valid until February 19, 2027

For currently enrolled students who want to stay connected to Midland’s creative community. Includes member updates, event access, and student-friendly opportunities.


Individual
$50

Valid until February 19, 2027

For artists, patrons, and arts supporters. Enjoy member communications, access to exhibitions and events, and the satisfaction of supporting the arts in Midland.


Couple
$75

Valid until February 19, 2027

For two adults at the same address who want to support local arts together. Includes shared member benefits and event access for both members.


Friend
$75

Valid until February 19, 2027

For those who love the arts and want to give a little extra. Includes all Individual Member benefits while providing additional support for MAA programs.

Sustainer
$150

Valid until February 19, 2027

For committed supporters who help sustain exhibitions, educational programming, and community outreach throughout the year.


Sponsor
$300

Valid until February 19, 2027

For generous donors who play a key role in advancing Midland Arts Association initiatives, special events, and artist opportunities.


Patron
$500

Valid until February 19, 2027

For leading champions of the arts. Patron Members provide critical support for MAA’s mission and receive special recognition for their impact.

